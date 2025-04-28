Charcuterie Nachos Are TikTok's Latest Take On Fancy Snacking

We have TikTok to thank for making unique recipes accessible, like cacio e pepe butter beans, air fryer pancakes, and Oreo mug cakes. When trays of nachos packed with meats and cheeses came across our social feeds, we had to take note. Crunchy plates of nachos with our favorite ingredients taken straight off a charcuterie board? Sign us up.

If you're also a fan of pretty charcuterie boards and generous servings of nachos, this is a trend you're going to want to try. The best part of this particular nachos presentation is that it can be customized according to your palate's preferences.

Lean the crispy chips into a savory lane with strips of prosciutto, salami, Parmesan, and brie, or create a sweeter-bending dish with drizzles of balsamic vinegar, hot honey, and spoonfuls of fig jam. Plus, charcuterie nachos make meals and snacks a whole lot easier, as they are similar to a dump salad where you can toss whatever looks good in your cupboards and fridge directly onto a serving platter. If you're feeding a group with a range of dietary preferences, you can set out ingredients into dishes and bowls for friends and guests to assemble their own plates.