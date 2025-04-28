Charcuterie Nachos Are TikTok's Latest Take On Fancy Snacking
We have TikTok to thank for making unique recipes accessible, like cacio e pepe butter beans, air fryer pancakes, and Oreo mug cakes. When trays of nachos packed with meats and cheeses came across our social feeds, we had to take note. Crunchy plates of nachos with our favorite ingredients taken straight off a charcuterie board? Sign us up.
If you're also a fan of pretty charcuterie boards and generous servings of nachos, this is a trend you're going to want to try. The best part of this particular nachos presentation is that it can be customized according to your palate's preferences.
Lean the crispy chips into a savory lane with strips of prosciutto, salami, Parmesan, and brie, or create a sweeter-bending dish with drizzles of balsamic vinegar, hot honey, and spoonfuls of fig jam. Plus, charcuterie nachos make meals and snacks a whole lot easier, as they are similar to a dump salad where you can toss whatever looks good in your cupboards and fridge directly onto a serving platter. If you're feeding a group with a range of dietary preferences, you can set out ingredients into dishes and bowls for friends and guests to assemble their own plates.
A multi-use recipe for hosting and snacking
Start with a solid base of chips that can withstand the weight of added ingredients. Reach for tortilla or kettle chips to place down as the foundation, or if your kitchen cupboards are bare, borrow inspiration from Irish nachos and use potatoes instead of chips. Once this sturdy layer is set, get ready to load up this foundation with your choice of shredded cheese, sliced meats, olives, and seasoning embellishments. Sprinkles of red pepper chili flakes, flaky salt, and lashings of hot sauce can contribute to some of the best servings of nachos you've ever tasted. Just try to keep an overall balance in mind, compiling a range of both sour, sweet, and spicy pieces so that each bite is packed with flavor and texture.
You can bake assembled trays to melt cheese in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight to 10 minutes. Then, before serving, freshen up the compilation with chopped herbs and an extra drizzle of one of your favorite finishing oils. After sampling this charcuterie-inspired presentation, simple servings of easy baked nachos may take a backseat.