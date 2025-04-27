The Best Value Kirkland Signature Boxed Wine To Buy At Costco
Tasting Table writer and Certified Sommelier Hayley Hamilton Cogill put together a list of the best Kirkland wines found at Costco, and the top pick is one you can find in a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles) inside of a box for as little as $12.99. It should be no surprise that one of the best-value Kirkland wines comes in a box. What should come as a shock, on the other hand, is that Hamilton Cogill actually called the 2022 Kirkland Signature California Pinot Grigio a "straightforward" and "refreshing option for enjoying while entertaining a crowd." Not bad for wine from a box, huh?
As for the specificities of how this wine sips, Hamilton Cogill so eloquently described it as boasting "a nice balance of zesty, fresh acidity and ripe fruitiness, with a smooth, soft palate and low 11% alcohol." Adding on to the description, Hamilton Cogill also distinguished "flavors of ripe melon, fresh citrus, yellow peaches, and green apple." Even better, this wine stays fresh for up to six weeks after you open it, giving you plenty of time to make a dent in those 20-something glasses it serves.
Should you grow tired of drinking this wine in those weeks, Hamilton Cogill also suggested using it to make a large batch of white wine sangria. With its tart and fruity palette, Kirkland California Pinot Grigio could be one of the best white wines for sangria. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it's so inexpensive.
Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio satisfies for significantly less
In case Certified Sommelier Hayley Hamilton Cogill's word isn't good enough to sell you, consider what other Costco customers have said. In a Reddit thread on Costco boxed wines, one customer said, "As far as box wine goes it's pretty top shelf." In the same thread, another customer said they "buy 4 of the boxed Pinot Grigio for [their] wife now instead of the case of bottles." Someone else commented that the "boxed Pinot Grigio is good, especially for the price point."
While the packaging says this wine will last for up to six weeks after you open it, some people say that's not enough time for them to make their way through it all. Knowing that, this boxed Kirkland wine is an ideal pick-up when you're planning on hosting a lot of people — or, if you usually go through four bottles of wine or more in a month. Still, if you're someone who prefers to have a variety of wines to choose from, you might miss out in that regard.
Of course, you could also consider switching it up by making yourself some wine cocktails or, as mentioned before, using it as the wine in your white wine sangria recipe. Mixed with whatever fruit you have on hand, and possibly even some Saint Germain or Lillet Blanc, you'll have a promising concoction that doesn't break the bank.