These Are The Worst Goldfish Crackers On Store Shelves

Goldfish Crackers are among the most popular snacks in America year after year and always come in the top three for the nation's favorite cracker (rivaled by Cheez-Its!), according to Nutrionix. Although the original flavor was lightly salted, the snack that smiles back is now most known in its cheddar form. In the 63 years that Pepperidge Farms has been developing the crackers, over 30 flavors have been introduced to the lineup, with some limited edition and some discontinued but many here to stay. But is it worth it to stray from the O.G. little orange guys? We tried and ranked a bunch of Goldfish Crackers from worst to best to find out. While there are many tasty types, the Cinnamon Roll Grahams came in last for us.

While we don't blame Goldfish for wanting in on the sweet cracker market, this flavor proves that the snack should stick to its salty and savory roots. The only thing suggesting that these are Goldfish Crackers at all are their rough fish shape; other than that, there's nothing reminiscent of what you have come to love in Goldfish. The grahams are overly sweet and artificial tasting, and customers have noted that the cinnamon flavor is overpowering. This flavor has led fans to express disappointment with new Goldfish products, saying they'll stick to the classics. At least when it comes to the Cinnamon Roll Grahams, we have to agree.