These Are The Worst Goldfish Crackers On Store Shelves
Goldfish Crackers are among the most popular snacks in America year after year and always come in the top three for the nation's favorite cracker (rivaled by Cheez-Its!), according to Nutrionix. Although the original flavor was lightly salted, the snack that smiles back is now most known in its cheddar form. In the 63 years that Pepperidge Farms has been developing the crackers, over 30 flavors have been introduced to the lineup, with some limited edition and some discontinued but many here to stay. But is it worth it to stray from the O.G. little orange guys? We tried and ranked a bunch of Goldfish Crackers from worst to best to find out. While there are many tasty types, the Cinnamon Roll Grahams came in last for us.
While we don't blame Goldfish for wanting in on the sweet cracker market, this flavor proves that the snack should stick to its salty and savory roots. The only thing suggesting that these are Goldfish Crackers at all are their rough fish shape; other than that, there's nothing reminiscent of what you have come to love in Goldfish. The grahams are overly sweet and artificial tasting, and customers have noted that the cinnamon flavor is overpowering. This flavor has led fans to express disappointment with new Goldfish products, saying they'll stick to the classics. At least when it comes to the Cinnamon Roll Grahams, we have to agree.
Luckily, there are other fish in the sea
While it might be true that nothing can top the cheddar, pizza, or original flavors, some of the more trendy releases have been met with success. Frank's RedHot collaborated with the snack to release Frank's RedHot Goldfish, and the flavor was so popular that it was added to the permanent lineup. And other limited time offerings have been reintroduced from time to time, like the popular Old Bay Goldfish flavor. There are even Goldfish Mega Bites now, which are geared toward grown-up tastes (and hands!).
If you're really intrigued by the idea of dessert Goldfish, you have other options to choose from. Vanilla Cupcake, S'mores, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, and Strawberry Shortcake can be found at different times throughout the year. Quite frankly, though, we'd suggest limiting your baked goods in Goldfish Cracker form to the Pretzel flavor — those will never disappoint you.