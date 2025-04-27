The Brand Behind The Absolute Best Cheddar And Sour Cream Chips
Let's be honest: There's a reason why potato chips are most people's go-to snack. They are, after all, extremely customizable. You can season them however you like and cook them in a multitude of ways. That's why grocery stores offer every type of chip imaginable. Texturally, you can choose between baked, wavy, regular, or kettle chips with each providing its own level of crispy enjoyment. And the possibilities are endless when it comes to flavors. Luckily, there's one brand that truly knows how to make a good chip and it's Lay's. Along with nailing iconic flavors like salt and vinegar and barbecue, the company excels at making tasty yet unique flavors you'll only find internationally. Hence why Lay's was named the leading potato chip brand in the United States in 2024, according to Statista. But, there's one flavor it does exceptionally well and it's cheddar and sour cream. This chip flavor rarely gets the recognition it deserves. Yet, Lay's gives it a true opportunity to shine — so much so that its version was ranked the best cheddar and sour cream chip by Tasting Table.
Compared to other cheddar and sour cream chips, Lay's perfectly balances this combination of flavors. Every time you take a bite, your taste buds will immediately notice the signature tanginess and sour notes you're accustomed to tasting when you're eating sour cream and onion chips. However, you'll also notice the distinctive flavor of the cheddar cheese. The cheese definitely makes its presence known and adds a slight sharpness to this otherwise tangy chip. And both work beautifully together to create a pleasant yet mouth-watering experience.
Why Lay's cheddar and sour cream chips are truly the best
As one of the best chip brands, Lay's knows what it's doing. Not only are these chips extremely flavorful, but they're beautifully crisp as well with each chip being perfectly thin, but not thin enough to immediately break in your hand. They're surprisingly sturdy for such a light, airy chip, and that thinness provides a level of crunch that's both satisfying and completely necessary.
Lay's prides itself on using farm-grown potatoes that are perfectly seasoned and cooked and when it comes to flavoring it doesn't disappoint. Along with sour cream, these chips are made with buttermilk which has a tart yet sour flavor profile. To cut through that tanginess, a combination of cheddar and blue cheese is used. Together both cheeses provide a sharp, yet salty element that helps mellow out the stronger flavors of sour cream and buttermilk. Additionally, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika extracts add an extra dose of flavor.
Similar to the cheese dust on Cheetos, your fingers will be a cheesy mess after eating these chips but it's totally worth it, especially since each chip is coated with a generous amount of cheesy, orange goodness. Plus, these chips are affordable and readily available at retailers like Walmart and Target for less than $5 for a nearly 8-ounce bag.
Not only will they make a great addition to your everyday sandwiches, but Lay's cheddar and sour cream chips make a perfect snack for any occasion. The only downside is they could use some extra salt.