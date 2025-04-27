The Brand Behind The Absolute Best Cheddar And Sour Cream Chips

As one of the best chip brands, Lay's knows what it's doing. Not only are these chips extremely flavorful, but they're beautifully crisp as well with each chip being perfectly thin, but not thin enough to immediately break in your hand. They're surprisingly sturdy for such a light, airy chip, and that thinness provides a level of crunch that's both satisfying and completely necessary.

Lay's prides itself on using farm-grown potatoes that are perfectly seasoned and cooked and when it comes to flavoring it doesn't disappoint. Along with sour cream, these chips are made with buttermilk which has a tart yet sour flavor profile. To cut through that tanginess, a combination of cheddar and blue cheese is used. Together both cheeses provide a sharp, yet salty element that helps mellow out the stronger flavors of sour cream and buttermilk. Additionally, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika extracts add an extra dose of flavor.

Similar to the cheese dust on Cheetos, your fingers will be a cheesy mess after eating these chips but it's totally worth it, especially since each chip is coated with a generous amount of cheesy, orange goodness. Plus, these chips are affordable and readily available at retailers like Walmart and Target for less than $5 for a nearly 8-ounce bag.

Not only will they make a great addition to your everyday sandwiches, but Lay's cheddar and sour cream chips make a perfect snack for any occasion. The only downside is they could use some extra salt.