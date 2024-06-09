The History And Science Behind Salt And Vinegar Chips

One constant we can always count on when perusing the chip aisle is that new and limited-time chip flavors will be fighting for your attention. From wacky to inspired, potato chip companies love to push the envelope. But the old standbys, like plain, barbecue, and sour cream and onion are still the most popular, with salt and vinegar — perhaps the most polarizing flavor — taking the fourth spot.

Salt and vinegar chips' origins trace back to the mid-20th century when flavor experimentation began to take off. The tangy snack quickly became a staple before gaining popularity worldwide. The robust combination of salt and vinegar creates a particular taste that stimulates the taste buds in a unique way. The acidity of the vinegar paired with the saltiness creates a sharp, tangy flavor that many snack lovers find irresistible, as we found when we tested and ranked 13 salt and vinegar chips.