Make Perfectly Thick Smoothies Every Time With An Ice Cube Tray Hack

There's nothing like trying out some refreshing smoothie recipes on a warm day, or whipping up a healthy black forest smoothie when you're craving something sweet. The most important part of a smoothie is undoubtedly its texture. This refreshing drink needs to be smooth, obviously, but also cold and creamy at the same time. There are so many tips and tricks out there for creating perfectly thick smoothies, but there is one foolproof hack that works every time: Frozen yogurt cubes.

Yogurt is a great natural thickener for smoothies and it contributes to a creamier texture too. It also adds a tangy flavor, and provides additional nutrients like protein and calcium. Frozen yogurt works even better, but because many store-bought brands are high in sugar, you're better off making your own. The easiest way to do this for smoothies is to freeze the yogurt in ice cube trays. That way you can just pop a cube or two out and put them straight into your blender whenever you need them. The frozen cubes will make your smoothies ice cold while creating an even thicker texture than regular yogurt.