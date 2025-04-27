Make Perfectly Thick Smoothies Every Time With An Ice Cube Tray Hack
There's nothing like trying out some refreshing smoothie recipes on a warm day, or whipping up a healthy black forest smoothie when you're craving something sweet. The most important part of a smoothie is undoubtedly its texture. This refreshing drink needs to be smooth, obviously, but also cold and creamy at the same time. There are so many tips and tricks out there for creating perfectly thick smoothies, but there is one foolproof hack that works every time: Frozen yogurt cubes.
Yogurt is a great natural thickener for smoothies and it contributes to a creamier texture too. It also adds a tangy flavor, and provides additional nutrients like protein and calcium. Frozen yogurt works even better, but because many store-bought brands are high in sugar, you're better off making your own. The easiest way to do this for smoothies is to freeze the yogurt in ice cube trays. That way you can just pop a cube or two out and put them straight into your blender whenever you need them. The frozen cubes will make your smoothies ice cold while creating an even thicker texture than regular yogurt.
Measuring your yogurt cubes
The size of the ice cube tray doesn't really matter, but aim for about two tablespoons per cube. Keep them on the smaller size to ensure they're blended evenly. It's also best to opt for Greek yogurt, as it's naturally thicker than regular yogurt and is packed with protein to boot. The biggest downside to using fruit yogurt in your smoothie is that it can add a lot of sugar, so choose wisely. Tasting Table ranked 10 Greek yogurt brands from worst to best if you need some inspiration, while our favorite high-protein yogurt is a sweet, sugar-free treat.
You could even mix some maple syrup or honey into a plain Greek yogurt before freezing it, or add some natural flavorings like vanilla or chopped berries. The cubes should be ready to use after about six hours, and you can store them in a freezer bag to free up your trays again. If you really love this tray hack, you could even pre-make your smoothies and freeze them in cubes. All you need to do before serving is shake them in a jar with either milk or juice. There's also another ice cube tray milk hack for creamy smoothies on demand, so it might just be time to order some new trays. You're probably going to want some extras!