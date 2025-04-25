Starbucks Vs Caribou Coffee: Who Makes The More Affordable Latte?

Starbucks and Caribou Coffee have a lot in common. They're both reliable, widespread chains with large menus and plenty of seasonal offerings. They also both make a pretty good latte, which you can customize any way that you can imagine. The real question is: Which one makes the more affordable latte? The answer to this really depends on location, but we did do some digging to try and figure it out.

With thousands of stores in 80 different countries, Starbucks has much more of a global footprint than Caribou, whose main market is the Midwest, though there are locations scattered around the U.S. For the sake of cohesion, we set our location to St. Paul, Minnesota, where Caribou has 10 cafes and Starbucks has 12. At the latter, a tall 12-ounce latte with regular milk will set you back $4.75 before tax, while a grande 16-ounce drink will cost $5.25, and a 20-ounce venti sized latte at Starbucks in St Paul is priced at $5.65.

Lattes at Caribou in St. Paul are priced at $4.99, $5.29, and $5.79 for a small, medium, and large, respectively. So it seems that Starbucks makes the slightly more affordable option in each size, if only by a few cents. But the next question is what happens when you start ordering those hot drinks like a barista.