11 Tips You Need For Ordering Hot Drinks At Starbucks, From A Former Barista
I tend to be a cold coffee drinker. Winter, fall, spring, and summer — I am ordering a cold drink at Starbucks. However, every now and then, when the mood strikes, I order myself a hot drink. And while I love making my own coffee at home, there's just nothing quite as special as having someone work their magic to make you a tasty, warming beverage.
Whether you regularly order hot beverages or are someone more like me who only occasionally orders a hot drink, there's still plenty to know about making your hot drink the very best it can be. As a barista who prepared hot, cold, and frozen drinks for hundreds of customers when I worked at Starbucks, I learned a thing or two about ensuring that those hot drinks meet and maybe even exceed customer expectations. After all, there's nothing worse than sipping on your coffee, only to realize that it's a letdown. Make that first sip delicious rather than disappointing with some simple tips as you place your Starbucks order.
Americanos are scalding hot
In my days behind the coffee bar, some of the most nerve-racking moments came when watching a customer take that first sip from their Americano. This simple espresso-based drink is just a mixture of espresso and hot water. These drinks come out exceptionally hot, and that first sip is most certainly going to burn anything it comes into contact with, so I was always very careful to offer warnings about those initial sips. Of course, whether the customer heeds such advice or not is entirely at the musings of their own pride, so I saw quite a few burns happen after issuing such a warning.
So, I present to you this advice: When you order your Americano, ask for it to come with at least a couple of ice cubes. These ice cubes will cool it down just enough that you might just get to drink it safely within the next 10 minutes, rather than waiting your entire commute to the office to actually take a sip. If you simply can't stomach the idea of someone adding an ice cube to your Americano, at minimum, request that it be double cupped or sleeved.
Granted, baristas who know what they are doing will often double-cup Americanos, but I've seen it happen more than once that an Americano comes out, unsuspectingly, like every other hot drink. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need, especially when burned tongues are at stake. The same advice goes for hot tea drinks that use Starbucks tea bags. The same water used for Americanos is used for hot tea, so you'll definitely want to exercise caution here as well.
Adjust the temperature
Starbucks drinks from the espresso bar should be delivered somewhere around 160 degrees Fahrenheit. If that is far too warm for you, you can ask the barista to make it at child's temperature, taking it down to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This will ensure that your drink is ready to sip right away, or safe enough for your young ones to enjoy their hot chocolate without waiting too long.
Of course, this is an easy request to make in person, but with the app, it's just as simple. After selecting your drink of choice, click on customization. Then, scroll to where you see milk. There will be three options: extra hot, steamed, and warm. The warm option is going to be something like a child's temperature, but the extra hot will definitely require some cooling time between handoff and sipping.
Order breve for a decadent drink
It's no secret that there are some Starbucks terms you'll need to know when ordering. You'll use the words tall, grande, and venti for size names small, medium, and large, respectively, and blended drinks aren't frappes; they're Frappuccinos. However, there are plenty of terms Starbucks uses that may not be as familiar in your day-to-day vocabulary, but they are widely used in the world of coffee brewing.
The term "breve," for instance, refers to a drink that's been prepared with half and half. It results in a super creamy, decadent drink. I'm especially a fan of breve mochas and hot chocolate drinks. The mocha sauce mixed with the breve makes your drink something extra special.
A word of caution, however. If you're used to the way your lattes and mochas are normally made, the jump in milk will be substantial. The default milk at Starbucks is 2%. Before the big change in 2007, Starbucks default milk was whole milk, which would have been closer. My recommendation is to first try your drink with whole milk before making the dive to breve.
Play with espresso
If handcrafted espresso drinks tend to be your favorite hot beverage, there's a good chance you are drinking the Starbucks signature espresso when you order these drinks. While most people don't notice, some tend to think that the espresso and these drinks can run a little bit on the bitter side. Some even say it has something of a burnt taste. I must say, I notice the same on occasion, but it is rather inconsistent, so I don't pay much mind to it. However, if the flavor bothers you, do not feel stuck; there is an alternative that you can switch out.
My favorite swap Starbucks offers is the blonde espresso. This is a lighter roast of espresso, and although it is the default in some drinks, it is available for any espresso-based beverage you might want. I like it as a substitute in drinks that have especially light flavors, so the flavoring isn't too overwhelmed by the syrups or sauces that you might add. In general, I just prefer the taste, so that is going to be my preference overall.
In addition to blonde roast, you can also order a decaf espresso roast. This is especially handy for those who might be ordering coffee later in the day or are trying to cut back on caffeine. If your coffee drink has multiple shots in it, you can also order it half calf or even ⅓ or ⅔ caf, depending on the number of espresso shots you have in the drink.
Another customization you can make is asking for a ristretto or long shot. A ristretto shot will be a very short espresso shot, with less water moving through the espresso grounds. It makes a sweeter shot overall, but a long shot is different in every way. A long shot is not just more liquid; it also tends to be more bitter.
Enjoy a caramel apple spice for year-round fall
If you're anything like me, as soon as fall ends, I am looking for a way to bring it back. Thankfully, Starbucks has a hot drink that is a year-round fixture on the menu and offers all of the fall vibes in a delightfully warm package. Alas, the pumpkin spice lattes might disappear, but you can always opt for a caramel apple spice.
This drink is a great alternative for those who might want to avoid caffeine, and the youngest Starbucks fans out there can enjoy it, too, as its contents make it one of my favorite kid-friendly drinks. Seeing as it was my go-to Starbucks drink when I was pregnant, I can attest to the crave-worthy nature of this drink, and if you love fall flavors, you should definitely put it on your must-try list. It remains one of my favorite hot drinks Starbucks offers.
The drink is rather on the simple side and gets some cinnamon dolce syrup at the bottom of the cup, topped with steamed apple juice and a nice amount of whipped cream on top. On top of the whip, you get your caramel drizzle to finish the whole thing off. To make it dairy-free, simply ask your barista not to include the whipped cream and caramel drizzle and you'll be good to go. If you still want a caramel taste in the drink, you could always ask for a squirt of caramel syrup to be added with the cinnamon dolce syrup.
Don't forget to remove tea bags
When your barista hands over your newly crafted beverage, it might be tempting to assume that the work is all done. However, if you have ordered a hot tea, made with tea bags, you still have an important responsibility: You must remove the tea bags at the appropriate time.
Your barista will likely double-cup your tea in order to tuck the ends of the tea bags into the cups, and it'll be up to you to remove the tea bags when your tea feels sufficiently steeped. Although many tea drinkers go off of a timer to know when to remove these tea bags, you'll need to go with a taste test rather than a timer. After all, it's nearly impossible to know at what point your barista added the tea bags, so it's tough to determine how much time has passed. When taste testing, be sure to step carefully, however, as your tea will likely be scalding hot unless you've asked for an ice cube or two.
Give baristas extra time for London fogs
One of the more underappreciated hot drinks at Starbucks is a London fog. This is a combination of Earl Gray tea, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk. It's an absolutely delicious take on the classic Earl Gray tea, and if you like cream with your Earl Gray and just a little bit of sweetener, this would be the absolute perfect drink for you.
The only trouble with London fog lattes — both hot and iced — is that they take an extra minute to make (but the iced takes longer). This drink begins with a barista brewing up some Earl Gray tea with hot water, adding some vanilla syrup. Then, they add steamed milk on top of this. From the tea bag to the hot water, syrups, and milk, this beverage requires several steps along the way. Fortunately, baristas do not need to wait the full steep time before handing off the drink, but I've found this still takes a little while to make. Many baristas tell you that preparing a London fog latte can be a little bit of a hassle during busy times, but most will also admit that it's a pretty great drink. If you happen to be in a rush when you are looking for a London fog latte, my very best advice is to order it on the app well in advance for when you will need it.
Pay attention to your chai
Chai is one of those drinks that people either love or cannot really stand. When I first started at Starbucks, I wasn't a fan, but with time, I found ways to fall in love with chai. So, what was missing? It turns out, the first few times I tried chai, it was from tea bags rather than concentrate.
The uninitiated may not realize that Starbucks actually has two ways to make chai. For a chai latte, you'll end up with the chai concentrate (which is a pre-made mix) that baristas simply add to milk and water. It can be made hot or iced and has a whole lot of flexibility. It's also what goes in the blender if you've ever had a chai crème Frappuccino. On the other hand, a more traditional chai will be a chai tea. This comes from a tea bag, and it simply contains the hot water and the tea bag. Of course, you can add other modifications to it, but it's about as simple as it gets in the world of chai. Learn from my mistakes and pay special care when ordering that you are getting what you've hoped for. Otherwise, you may end up with a chai that is different from what you bargained for.
Bring your own cup
If you have ever been inside a Starbucks cafe, there is a good chance you have noticed that the chain sells a fair amount of drinkware in addition to its beverages. These cups change with the seasons, so there are frequently new offerings available to customers, much to the joy of Starbucks cup collectors everywhere. However, this drinkware is more than just collectible; it gives you a little discount on your drink when you use it. You'll receive a $0.10 discount on any beverage you ask to be made in your own cup, and you'll also get 25 stars if you are a member of the Starbucks rewards program, which, if you are a Starbucks regular, you definitely should be.
Those who drink hot drinks from Starbucks will find a special benefit with bringing in their own drinkware. Well, maybe not benefit, but certainly some personal protective insurance. Granted, Starbucks' cups tend to be quite sturdy, but there's nothing worse than spilling a hot drink on yourself as a result of a faulty cup or poor lid application. With your own drinkware, you can sip confidently, knowing that you aren't about to get a lapful of hot coffee. I can think of worse ways to start a day, but this probably leads the pack.
Consider staying for a while
The Starbucks location I worked at made it a point to ask you, upon ordering, if you planned on staying around the cafe and would like your order "for here." If so, we prepared your hot drink in white, heavy-duty Starbucks mugs. Although latte art isn't necessarily one of my fortes, it's definitely something I am working on, and back then, several of my barista friends would practice latte art on customer drinks for those who were sticking around the cafe. I've noticed over the years that these white mugs have become less common, but they are certainly still available.
Therefore, if you happen to be sticking around after ordering your hot beverage, be sure to ask your barista if you can have your drink made for here. If they have the mugs available, there's a good chance you'll get one of these nice white Starbucks mugs to enjoy while in the cafe. The best part of sticking around the cafe to enjoy your coffee is that you'll be able to take a moment from the hustle and bustle to calmly enjoy a coffee shop ambiance and hit pause on an otherwise busy morning. If you're sticking around, don't forget to order a warmed pastry to really create the perfect coffee shop experience.
Don't forget your hot coffee refill
One of the many reasons you should be a Starbucks Rewards member is because of the free refills. If you have a drink that qualifies (brewed coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, or iced tea) and you finish your drink while still in the cafe, you can walk back up to the counter and ask for a refill. You'll need to show your order in the app, so be sure to have your virtual Starbucks card scanned at the time of purchase.
One of my very favorite parts about this little tip is that it applies to Starbucks locations in Target stores, too. Since I don't frequently visit coffee shops for extended periods of time but have been known to peruse Target aisles for longer than I should, being able to make my way back up to the counter after spending way too much money on what should have been a short trip is always a nice little perk. You may have spent a whole lot of money at Target, but that doesn't mean you can't save a little bit on your refill. Please be sure to note that this refill tip does not apply to all hot drinks, but rather hot coffee and tea, so it's ideal for coffee drinkers who go for coffees that are a little more simple than a latte.