11 Tips You Need For Ordering Hot Drinks At Starbucks, From A Former Barista

In my days behind the coffee bar, some of the most nerve-racking moments came when watching a customer take that first sip from their Americano. This simple espresso-based drink is just a mixture of espresso and hot water. These drinks come out exceptionally hot, and that first sip is most certainly going to burn anything it comes into contact with, so I was always very careful to offer warnings about those initial sips. Of course, whether the customer heeds such advice or not is entirely at the musings of their own pride, so I saw quite a few burns happen after issuing such a warning.

Advertisement

So, I present to you this advice: When you order your Americano, ask for it to come with at least a couple of ice cubes. These ice cubes will cool it down just enough that you might just get to drink it safely within the next 10 minutes, rather than waiting your entire commute to the office to actually take a sip. If you simply can't stomach the idea of someone adding an ice cube to your Americano, at minimum, request that it be double cupped or sleeved.

Granted, baristas who know what they are doing will often double-cup Americanos, but I've seen it happen more than once that an Americano comes out, unsuspectingly, like every other hot drink. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need, especially when burned tongues are at stake. The same advice goes for hot tea drinks that use Starbucks tea bags. The same water used for Americanos is used for hot tea, so you'll definitely want to exercise caution here as well.

Advertisement