The Protein-Packed Grain You Should Be Adding To Breakfast Bowls
A healthy dose of protein is a great way to start your day, but it doesn't have to come from the usual suspects. Sure, eggs and bacon will never get old, but grains offer more versatility for your mornings. To get your protein boost with a hearty dish, add quinoa to your breakfast bowls.
With 8 grams of protein in a single cup of quinoa, a serving or two of the ancient grain easily bulks up your breakfast bowl. Although it's typically regarded as something to be enjoyed for lunch or dinner, quinoa's mild taste and nutritious properties make it a good choice for all times of the day. They can be paired with practically any dish, bringing a nutty quality to a variety of breakfast bowls. Best of all, you can make it fresh to have a steamy meal in the morning, or prep it ahead of time if you'd prefer to eat your quinoa cold.
For the latter option, mix the cooked quinoa with a bagel topping salad and keep it in the fridge overnight. Not only do the grains bring a hearty touch to a salad of smoked salmon, red onions, arugula, and mozzarella, but the bowl can easily be pulled out in the mornings for a quick, yet filling breakfast. If you prefer to whip up the bowl right before eating, cook the grains before combining them with a poached egg, avocado, black beans, and cherry tomatoes.
Try out these quinoa breakfast bowl ideas
Since quinoa has a neutral flavor, it can easily be transformed into a sweeter ingredient for your bowls. This breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate treats the grains similarly to oatmeal, simmering them in coconut milk for a sweeter taste. Once cooked, the quinoa is mixed with cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and cinnamon powder for a spiced, chocolatey finish. For a lighter take on this, cook the quinoa in almond milk before mixing in some vanilla extract. Top off the bowl with bright, fresh fruits like strawberries and apple slices or nectarines and blackberries. For a crunchy element, add in slivered almonds or toasted coconut.
You can also take the elements of your favorite smoothies and turn them into a quinoa breakfast bowl. To recreate this ginger cinnamon pear smoothie, simmer the quinoa in oat or almond milk before mixing in ground cinnamon and cardamom. Add a spoonful of vanilla Greek yogurt to the bowl, along with sliced pear, banana, and a sprinkle of candied ginger and almonds.
For a low-effort bowl that still prioritizes flavor, don't overlook leftover sweet potatoes for breakfast. Along with some remaining quinoa from last night's dinner, you can whip up a filling breakfast bowl that cuts down on food waste. Add canned goods like corn or black beans, along with some mixed greens, a soft-boiled egg, and sauteed mushrooms.