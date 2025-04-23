The Protein-Packed Grain You Should Be Adding To Breakfast Bowls

A healthy dose of protein is a great way to start your day, but it doesn't have to come from the usual suspects. Sure, eggs and bacon will never get old, but grains offer more versatility for your mornings. To get your protein boost with a hearty dish, add quinoa to your breakfast bowls.

With 8 grams of protein in a single cup of quinoa, a serving or two of the ancient grain easily bulks up your breakfast bowl. Although it's typically regarded as something to be enjoyed for lunch or dinner, quinoa's mild taste and nutritious properties make it a good choice for all times of the day. They can be paired with practically any dish, bringing a nutty quality to a variety of breakfast bowls. Best of all, you can make it fresh to have a steamy meal in the morning, or prep it ahead of time if you'd prefer to eat your quinoa cold.

For the latter option, mix the cooked quinoa with a bagel topping salad and keep it in the fridge overnight. Not only do the grains bring a hearty touch to a salad of smoked salmon, red onions, arugula, and mozzarella, but the bowl can easily be pulled out in the mornings for a quick, yet filling breakfast. If you prefer to whip up the bowl right before eating, cook the grains before combining them with a poached egg, avocado, black beans, and cherry tomatoes.