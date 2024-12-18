Don't Overlook Leftover Sweet Potatoes At Breakfast Time

Sweet potatoes are often relegated to a supporting role in the grand, hearty drama of dinners, where they stand on the side and bridge the flavor gaps whenever needed. Yet, in the bright light of the morning, their leftovers hold endless potential for a memorable start to the day. With such gorgeous flavors and textures still lingering around, what a waste it would be to simply reheat, or even worse, eat them cold. Why do that when you can toss them into your breakfast for a special sweet twist instead?

Potatoes at breakfast is nothing new, but sweet potatoes? Well, that's another story. Their earthy sweetness is never overwhelming, just a comforting warmth that pairs beautifully with savory elements. Whether you've got bacon, eggs, or anything else, they bring a new depth to breakfast dishes that have otherwise become too familiar.

Plus, using leftovers is a great shortcut for those who don't have a lot of time. You don't need to chop, boil, or cook the sweet potatoes when last night's extras are already waiting in the fridge. This is also a great way to add fiber and healthy vitamins to your diet since sweet potatoes are known to be quite a nutritional powerhouse. Just one additional ingredient and your meal suddenly feels extraordinary again.

