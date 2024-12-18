Don't Overlook Leftover Sweet Potatoes At Breakfast Time
Sweet potatoes are often relegated to a supporting role in the grand, hearty drama of dinners, where they stand on the side and bridge the flavor gaps whenever needed. Yet, in the bright light of the morning, their leftovers hold endless potential for a memorable start to the day. With such gorgeous flavors and textures still lingering around, what a waste it would be to simply reheat, or even worse, eat them cold. Why do that when you can toss them into your breakfast for a special sweet twist instead?
Potatoes at breakfast is nothing new, but sweet potatoes? Well, that's another story. Their earthy sweetness is never overwhelming, just a comforting warmth that pairs beautifully with savory elements. Whether you've got bacon, eggs, or anything else, they bring a new depth to breakfast dishes that have otherwise become too familiar.
Plus, using leftovers is a great shortcut for those who don't have a lot of time. You don't need to chop, boil, or cook the sweet potatoes when last night's extras are already waiting in the fridge. This is also a great way to add fiber and healthy vitamins to your diet since sweet potatoes are known to be quite a nutritional powerhouse. Just one additional ingredient and your meal suddenly feels extraordinary again.
What breakfast dishes can you make with sweet potatoes?
Since potato hash is such a beloved choice for breakfast, it only makes sense that sweet potato hash is considered. All that's needed is an egg or two, bacon, some leafy greens, and seasonings. We also can't forget about breakfast skillets, where almost anything in the fridge — like sausages, ham, cheese, and chickpeas — is welcome. Another type of delight to consider is frittata, only this time, the magic is cooked up in the oven. Similarly, a sweet potato breakfast casserole is pure joy in the form of a golden, baked pan of eggs, veggies, and cheese.
Not in the mood for anything too savory? Pair the sweet potato with your preferred grain, fresh veggies, perhaps a bit of legume, and a dressing for a breakfast bowl. Keep it light with a yogurt base, fruits, cereal flakes, and perhaps a drizzle of honey. Simpler still is a bowl of oatmeal mixed with milk and fall spices or other outstanding oatmeal recipes for an easy-peasy breakfast.
Then there's also the magical world of waffles, pancakes, and the like. Sweet potatoes can be mashed and mixed straight into the wet ingredients if you're making sweet potato waffles. The same goes for pancakes, scones, and muffins. For French toast enthusiasts, a sweet potato twist is sure to please. And if you want to make regular toast, that also works. Mash it into a creamy layer like you would with avocado, or use the cubes as toppings. There's no wrong way to do it!