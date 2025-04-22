Who Makes Jimmy John's Potato Chips?
While Jimmy John's might be better known for its new toasted sandwiches and being a popular sandwich chain where you can buy day-old bread, it's not really a meal unless you're ordering a bag of Jimmy Chips along with it — and a cookie and drink, of course. But while a water and dessert at home could certainly suffice, Jimmy John's chips are one side that can't be replaced by something you have at home. That's because Jimmy John's actually makes them, and they're only sold inside of the chain's stores and at Walmart. The Jimmy Chips come in flavors like original, salt and vinegar, BBQ, and jalapeño, and are kettle cooked in 100% peanut oil to deliver a satisfying crunch. Jimmy John's also offers a lower-calorie chip option called Thinny Chips. Regardless, all of Jimmy John's chips are made with three ingredients — potatoes, peanut oil, and salt — plus added seasonings depending on the flavor.
Knowing Jimmy John's makes its chips from scratch, using minimal ingredients and in a wide range of flavors, you're truly missing out should you ever pass them up. But while you certainly can't go wrong no matter what chip flavor and sandwich combo you go for, you should know that, when it comes to how you eat your Jimmy Chips, you have two options: You can enjoy them as normal, eaten on the side between bites of your sandwich, or you can crunch them inside your sandwich, which is where things get really interesting.
Pairing your Jimmy John's sandwich with the right Jimmy Chips
Adding chips to your sandwich isn't a new idea by any means. In fact, potato chips are a great salty snack to upgrade your fluffernutter sandwich (that is, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow fluff). But while there are dozens of savory chip flavors that will elevate your everyday sandwiches, your options aren't quite as wide at Jimmy John's. With Jimmy Chip flavors like original, salt and vinegar, BBQ, and jalapeño, any option will add a satisfying crunch to your Jimmy John's sandwich. But if you want the flavors to work together in your sandwich, on the other hand, you're going to have to think about your choice.
Jimmy John's has all kinds of sandwiches on its menu, including those with tuna salad and ample veggies. The jalapeño Jimmy Chips would easily add a bit of kick to your Totally Tuna sandwich, as it would for any of you Jimmy John's BLT fans, too. A veggie sandwich, on the other hand, would pair well with something simpler, like the original Jimmy Chips flavor. On the other hand, it could get some help from the smokey savoriness of the BBQ-flavored Jimmy Chips, and the same thing could be said for the classic turkey club sandwich, too. When in doubt, you can always lean on the classic flavor to lend any Jimmy John's sandwich a bit of crunch.