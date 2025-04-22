Who Makes Jimmy John's Potato Chips?

While Jimmy John's might be better known for its new toasted sandwiches and being a popular sandwich chain where you can buy day-old bread, it's not really a meal unless you're ordering a bag of Jimmy Chips along with it — and a cookie and drink, of course. But while a water and dessert at home could certainly suffice, Jimmy John's chips are one side that can't be replaced by something you have at home. That's because Jimmy John's actually makes them, and they're only sold inside of the chain's stores and at Walmart. The Jimmy Chips come in flavors like original, salt and vinegar, BBQ, and jalapeño, and are kettle cooked in 100% peanut oil to deliver a satisfying crunch. Jimmy John's also offers a lower-calorie chip option called Thinny Chips. Regardless, all of Jimmy John's chips are made with three ingredients — potatoes, peanut oil, and salt — plus added seasonings depending on the flavor.

Knowing Jimmy John's makes its chips from scratch, using minimal ingredients and in a wide range of flavors, you're truly missing out should you ever pass them up. But while you certainly can't go wrong no matter what chip flavor and sandwich combo you go for, you should know that, when it comes to how you eat your Jimmy Chips, you have two options: You can enjoy them as normal, eaten on the side between bites of your sandwich, or you can crunch them inside your sandwich, which is where things get really interesting.