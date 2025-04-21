10 Kitchen Tools From Williams Sonoma That Are Worth The Hefty Price Tag
If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you'll naturally want to surround yourself with useful items that you enjoy and appreciate. If your career takes you into the kitchen as well, a kitchen counter becomes your desk, and you should decorate it however you see fit. That being said, there is a line when it comes to blowing the budget on kitchen tools. There are some things I'll never splurge on, like automatic wine bottle openers or over-the-top ice cream scoops, but other tools are totally worth the investment.
Sometimes, it's worth dishing out a few more dollars even if just for aesthetic reasons — it's okay to treat yourself now and again. Other times, though, a $2 splatter screen works just as well as a $200 one, and there's no reason to shell out the extra bucks. Williams Sonoma has always been seen as more of a luxury, high-end cooking store, and it's received that badge of honor with good reason. It manufactures quality cooking gadgets and sells some of the world's finest brands, but often at a high price. These ten cooking gadgets from Williams Sonoma are well worth their steep price points — they're all the best options around and, as a bonus, each is aesthetically pleasing.
Double Mezzaluna
If herbs are a common ingredient in your kitchen, this double mezzaluna will be your hero. The mezzaluna, meaning "half-moon" in Italian, is named after its unique curved blade that can chop any delicate herb or stubborn nut in record time. This brilliant tool dates back to 18th century Italy, allegedly created by the same genius who brought us the pizza cutter: Silvio Pacitti. Even centuries later, the mezzaluna remains the best option for quick mincing. Fresh herbs like parsley, basil, and cilantro are easily bruised, but the rolling rhythm of the blade preserves all their aromatic oils and flavors.
Williams Sonoma's exclusive Double Mezzaluna gives you two times the power with dual blades, just ¾ inches apart. It's not a huge splurge at $54.95, and though that may seem a hefty amount to drop on yet another chopping tool, the mezzaluna is unlike anything you've already got in your knife block. Without even lifting the blades from the cutting board, it has the power to practically mill whatever is placed beneath it. Any chef knows how taxing hours of mincing can be on the wrist, but a double mezzaluna doesn't require anything more than simply rocking the curved blade back and forth, chopping the ingredients with each swift motion. While herbs are commonly associated with the tool, it's just as handy for finely chopping vegetables, berries, and even chocolate. Williams Sonoma's double mezzaluna has solid beechwood handles that lend to its ergonomic design while keeping knuckles safe from any razor-sharp edges.
Macael Marble Pastry Board
Macael marble has always been a sign of splendor, especially in clean-cut kitchens, but it isn't just about aesthetics. The stone actually has a culinary purpose and every seasoned baker would agree. If you've ever run your fingers along a vast marble countertop, you've likely noticed it's cool to the touch, regardless of the ambient temperature. Unlike wooden or plastic boards, marble stays cooler than its surroundings, making it the perfect platform for rolling out pie crusts and puff pastry or shaping brioche bread.
Thanks to Williams Sonoma, pastry chefs don't need to drop thousands on marble countertops. Its Spanish-made Macael marble pastry board measures 24 by 16 inches and is well worth its $140 price tag. At almost 30 pounds and an inch thick, this pastry board may even outlive your kitchen. Smaller marble boards can be found at a fraction of the price, but they may not be made as well as this durable Spanish one. Most importantly, thinner marble won't have the same icy-cold surface as Williams Sonoma's thick slab, which is what keeps pastry dough firm. The store also offer a smaller option for $80, which is a great starter buy. The best part? Marble is far easier to clean than wood or worn plastic, which easily trap bits of food. With just a little cornstarch, marble can be restored in no time.
Williams Sonoma Citrus Press
Here's another gadget that isn't too expensive, but understandably hard to justify. I spent years recycling old dollar-store juice presses before deciding to pull the trigger on a halfway decent model, and Williams Sonoma's Citrus Press impressed me, even with its $45 price tag. Handheld squeezers are great when you only need a little juice and don't feel like lugging out the big electric juicer, and this one gets the job done.
Williams Sonoma claims its stainless steel press produces up to 20% more juice than its competitors, leaving every last seed behind. It can squeeze the life out of anything from tiny limes to jumbo oranges, but its best feature might be the twist-on measuring cup. Squeezing citrus is a sticky endeavor, and this makes it a little more hands-off. The modern design is a big step up from dated versions, but it's still the same mechanism that's worked for ages, and it's made with durable stainless steel and silicone for easy cleaning.
All-Clad Food Mill
Food mills are an ancient tool that still have their own place in the kitchen. They say if it ain't broke, don't fix it — but "it," in this case, can be improved with stainless steel. Williams Sonoma worked with All-Clad to create this exclusive stainless steel food mill that can process just about anything. It's a splurge at $129.95, but totally worth it.
Before the days of blenders and food processors, there were manual food mills. The gadget, which has interchangeable discs for varying textures, can streamline tedious tasks with a few cranks. While we have powerful machines to blend our fruit now, food mills are far from obsolete. There are some things machines just can't do, like carefully pureeing foods while straining out any fibers, seeds, and skins. In addition to processing virtually anything, Williams Sonoma's All-Clad Food Mill eliminates the need for peeling and deseeding. One of the biggest bonuses: It's dishwasher safe.
All-Clad Stainless-Steel Ball Whisk
This Stainless-Steel Ball Whisk is another Williams Sonoma exclusive in its All-Clad collection. It's bargain on this list for under $30, but that's still more than the price of any standard whisk — though other stainless steel whisks typically fall around $15, this ball whisk is well worth its price tag. There are dozens of whisk varieties, but ball whisks are magic at incorporating every ounce of your ingredients together. Best of all, nothing gets caught within the metal cage.
Unlike traditional balloon whisks, this innovative design features flexible wires with tiny bead tips, allowing the whisk to reach every last bit of liquid in a bowl or pan. It's ideal for mixing sauces, marinades, vinaigrettes, and even whipping cream without clumping. Plus, its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and its stainless steel material guarantees longevity.
Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker
Making homemade ice cream is a labor of love, but it doesn't have to be a chore. This manual ice cream maker is a fun splurge for summertime. It definitely falls under the non-essential kitchen gadget category, but it's a worthwhile investment for ice cream fans. At about $65, it's still cheaper than many machines and way easier to deal with. Before using any ice cream maker (machine or tray) it has to be chilled overnight in the freezer, but the Chef'n Sweet Spot from Williams Sonoma takes up way less room than a hefty 2-quart electric model and chills fast. In just a few minutes, anyone can whip up some ice cream by hand.
The Chef'n Sweet Spot also makes adding ingredients straightforward (and fun). You can mash them all up Cold Stone style, incorporating any chopped toppings with the two spatulas provided. This will ultimately save you heaps on your summer budget for ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet, and even frozen cocktails. The Chef'n Sweet Spot can do it all.
Kitchen Torch
Bring on the flame! This tool opens a whole new world of cooking challenges. As it's not a necessity in the kitchen, $60 can seem like overkill, but there are endless recipes that require the power and precision of a kitchen torch — think crème brûlée, brown meringues, and intricate burnt sugar sculptures. It's not just for 5-star evenings, either. There are dozens of creative ways to use a culinary torch, like fire-roasting a jalapeño or giving a cheese sandwich a quick broil.
This tool will take you from regular ol' home chef to professional culinary star. Cosplay like you're on "Iron Chef" with Williams Sonoma's kitchen torch. The handheld lighter produces a controllable flame that's safe to use indoors and small enough to take on the trickiest culinary tasks. Culinary torches are far from a new invention, and they have become a versatile tool in both savory and sweet cuisine. This model features an adjustable flame, a built-in fuel gauge, and a storage stand for convenience. It operates with a standard butane canister, making it easy to refill and use on demand.
iSi Eco Series Green Whipper
If you're a whipped cream nut, then this high-quality whipper is worth every penny. You'll ultimately save a decent amount of money by making your own whipped cream, and it will taste a million times better. Whipped cream really only needs two ingredients – cream and sugar – but the store-bought brands always seem to have dozens listed.
Williams Sonoma sells the iSi Eco Series Green Whipper starting at $154.95, and it won't be a regrettable purchase. On top of its sleek design, it is environmentally conscious and has the stats to back it up. The airtight stainless steel vessel is crafted using 100% climate-neutral methods, reducing the carbon footprint of your whipped cream by up to 85% depending on what type of topping you're whipping up. The iSi Eco Series Whipper can produce up to two quarts of tasty topping, and will keep it fresh for up to 10 days in the fridge.
Meat It 3 Thermometer
A thermometer is crucial when preparing meats, especially when working with more variable cooking methods like an open flame or a grill. If you're ready to incorporate more tech into your cooking routine, this Wi-Fi thermometer is top of the line. After you pop your food in the oven, you can monitor cooking from anywhere nearby via phone. The Meat It 3 Thermometer can record temps from 32-212 degrees Fahrenheit and will let you know once your food is ready. You just choose between meat, fish, or poultry on the thermometer, input how you want it cooked, insert the probe, and then hit the start button.
Equipped with three sensors, it provides real-time updates on cooking speed. The Bluetooth repeater extends the signal up to 320 feet, meaning you can check on your roast without getting off the couch. For home chefs who value precision and consistency, this thermometer eliminates guesswork and makes you feel like a chef of the future. Regardless of what's cooking, the Meat It 3 will let you know once dinner is ready. At $129, it's a luxury tool, but for anyone serious about perfectly-cooked meats, I endorse it.
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide
Here's another big splurge (the biggest on this list), but it's like adding another appliance to the kitchen. Most are familiar with the sous vide method of cooking, but it's largely utilized by commercial kitchens. For $250, this tool can be just as useful in home kitchens and guarantees perfectly executed dishes without having to hover over the stove. Sous vide, French for "under vacuum," involves sealing food in a temperature-controlled water bath to achieve perfect doneness without overcooking. Traditional sous vide circulators can be slow, but the Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide's advanced algorithms cut cooking times in half while maintaining the same precision.
The Joule Turbo uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so it can be controlled from your phone, and the Breville+ app provides guided recipes, videos, and a "Visual Doneness" feature that shows exactly how your food will turn out. This ensures consistent, restaurant-quality results every time. At a few hundred dollars it's certainly pricey, but for serious home cooks, it's a game-changer that can transform the way you prepare meat, fish, and vegetables. This is a best seller at Williams Sonoma and not without reason. Home chefs have taken the time to praise the Breville sous vide — with dozens of glowing 5-star reviews, it's safe to say this kitchen tool is a winner.
Methodology
To determine which Williams Sonoma kitchen tools were worth the steep price, I started by jotting down the products I use and swear by along with any highly recommended products from trusted pals (who are excellent chefs, may I add). Next, I took a look at the website's "best sellers" section and checked out the most expensive items that made the list.
I referred to the few product reviews on Williams Sonoma's website and then furthered my research on forums like Reddit, other shopping platforms, and culinary shops. In addition to consumer reviews, I evaluated the product materials to determine durability and longevity. The Williams Sonoma products that made this list are worth the price because they're made to last, easy to use, and serve a specific purpose. Expensive kitchen tools are rarely required, but they will make cooking easier and more fun as you expand your culinary skills.