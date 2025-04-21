10 Kitchen Tools From Williams Sonoma That Are Worth The Hefty Price Tag

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you'll naturally want to surround yourself with useful items that you enjoy and appreciate. If your career takes you into the kitchen as well, a kitchen counter becomes your desk, and you should decorate it however you see fit. That being said, there is a line when it comes to blowing the budget on kitchen tools. There are some things I'll never splurge on, like automatic wine bottle openers or over-the-top ice cream scoops, but other tools are totally worth the investment.

Sometimes, it's worth dishing out a few more dollars even if just for aesthetic reasons — it's okay to treat yourself now and again. Other times, though, a $2 splatter screen works just as well as a $200 one, and there's no reason to shell out the extra bucks. Williams Sonoma has always been seen as more of a luxury, high-end cooking store, and it's received that badge of honor with good reason. It manufactures quality cooking gadgets and sells some of the world's finest brands, but often at a high price. These ten cooking gadgets from Williams Sonoma are well worth their steep price points — they're all the best options around and, as a bonus, each is aesthetically pleasing.