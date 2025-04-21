Bobby Flay's Super Sweet Upgrade For A Simple Chocolate Milkshake

If you can think of a savory staple, there's a good chance that Bobby Flay has a trick up his sleeve. Whether it's a special seasoning for tri-tip steak, a foolproof method for crispy skin-on chicken, or his recipe for a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich at midnight, Flay's repertoire of robust dishes seemingly knows no bounds. But Flay is also a fan of sweet treats and his addition of marshmallow fluff to a milkshake can take the classic treat to another level.

As he relates in Food Network Magazine, Flay's double chocolate marshmallow milkshake starts with whisking heavy cream, marshmallow fluff, and vanilla extract together. Once all the ingredients are blended, he fills a glass with alternating layers of milkshake and marshmallow fluff like a liquid version of a layered pudding. Once the glasses are full, he adds a final dollop of marshmallow cream and bits of chocolate.

Marshmallow fluff is famously an ingredient in fluffernutter sandwiches — either classic or upgraded with crunchy chips — and gained a viral following in the summer of 2024 as a key ingredient in fluffy Coke. It's also a popular ice cream topping, which may be why Flay loves adding it to ice-cold milkshakes.