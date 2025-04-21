Bobby Flay's Super Sweet Upgrade For A Simple Chocolate Milkshake
If you can think of a savory staple, there's a good chance that Bobby Flay has a trick up his sleeve. Whether it's a special seasoning for tri-tip steak, a foolproof method for crispy skin-on chicken, or his recipe for a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich at midnight, Flay's repertoire of robust dishes seemingly knows no bounds. But Flay is also a fan of sweet treats and his addition of marshmallow fluff to a milkshake can take the classic treat to another level.
As he relates in Food Network Magazine, Flay's double chocolate marshmallow milkshake starts with whisking heavy cream, marshmallow fluff, and vanilla extract together. Once all the ingredients are blended, he fills a glass with alternating layers of milkshake and marshmallow fluff like a liquid version of a layered pudding. Once the glasses are full, he adds a final dollop of marshmallow cream and bits of chocolate.
Marshmallow fluff is famously an ingredient in fluffernutter sandwiches — either classic or upgraded with crunchy chips — and gained a viral following in the summer of 2024 as a key ingredient in fluffy Coke. It's also a popular ice cream topping, which may be why Flay loves adding it to ice-cold milkshakes.
Fun ideas for incorporating marshmallow fluff into milkshakes
There are many ways to incorporate marshmallow fluff into dishes and, in most cases, it adds plenty of flavor. In the case of milkshakes, it can act as a sweet thickening agent and create a foundation while retaining its sweet flavor. Putting more on top adds a light texture and sweetness to each sip as a fun substitute for whipped cream.
Marshmallow fluff also has the potential to be incorporated into other milkshake recipes. In a basic vanilla milkshake, fluff can be added to make a thick, creamy favorite even thicker. In a Mexican chocolate shake, which features a spicy twist, fluff can be blended with ice cream, milk, and syrup to establish a more velvety shake.
Those who want to incorporate fluff into a shake can do it without blending, too. A layer of fluff can be spread around the rim of a glass and decorated with candy before being put in a freezer to chill before the shake is added. Fluff can also be frozen (partially) to become more scoopable. It can then be added or perhaps layered as Flay does as an easy way to turn a milkshake into something extra special.