14 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Cocktail Sauce

Summer isn't just the best time of the year to go to the beach and enjoy outdoor activities. It's also the season of seafood. We're talking everything from lobster rolls, served absolutely drenched in butter, to cups of clam chowder served with crunchy oyster crackers. If you go up to the condiment counter at your local seafood shack, chances are you'll see some staples, like ketchup, tartar sauce, and mayo, alongside one of the best and more flavorful seafood-adjacent condiments: cocktail sauce.

Classic cocktail sauce is typically reserved for shrimp, though it was first paired with oysters, not shrimp. Its ingredient list is dynamic and multi-dimensional, as it covers the entire spectrum of sweet (ketchup), savory (Worcestershire sauce), spicy (hot sauce and horseradish), and acidic (lemon). This is what makes it such a great foil to relatively neutral (and salty) proteins like shrimp and oysters. Though, cocktail sauce has a ton of utility outside of just seafood. If you're looking for a way to make use of the rest of the bottle of grocery-store cocktail sauce, check out some of these fun and creative suggestions.