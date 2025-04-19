There's A Popular Brand Behind The Worst Pistachio Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the popularity of pistachios continues to grow, fans of this nut are looking to experience its savory bite in the form of many different products, including their Starbucks coffees, their Dubai chocolate bars, and even their Shake Shack milkshakes. They're also hunting down pistachio ice cream in the grocery aisle, where many brands have put out their own versions of the flavor.

In an effort to narrow down the list of options, Tasting Table ranked eight pistachio ice cream brands and determined that while Häagen-Dazs was the best, Van Leeuwen should be avoided at all costs. While Van Leeuwen is known for its unique flavor options, like its Mac & Cheese collaboration with Kraft and its unexpected pizza option, its pistachio flavor missed the mark in terms of both flavor and texture.

Our reviewer, who set out to find a creamy ice cream that still let its pistachios shine through, found that this ice cream wasn't as rich and velvety as they hoped. In fact, despite it being labeled "French Ice Cream" due to the abundance of eggs included in its recipe, it was the taste of egg yolk, rather than an improved texture, that took center stage. Even the taste of Van Leeuwen's pistachios, which boast a certification by the National Slow Food Institute, wasn't enjoyable.