Never Buy Your Frozen Turkey Burgers At This Grocery Store

Turkey burgers are a leaner alternative to the typical beef burgers, with a slightly gamey savoriness that opens up new and delicious avenues for topping combinations. And just as there are plenty of frozen beef burger brands, there are also a wide variety of frozen turkey burger brands. We tasted eight frozen turkey burger brands and found that the worst frozen turkey burgers are from Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's is a wildly popular grocery store for novel store-brand snacks, dips, and frozen meals, but you should never buy your frozen turkey burgers there. They came in last in our ranking, which was based on taste, texture, and price. Trader Joe's frozen turkey burgers were very affordable and had a simple, chemical, and preservative-free ingredient list that made for a balanced, turkey-forward flavor. However, the texture of these burgers completely sabotaged any points earned for price and flavor. We expect a lean yet tender chew from a turkey burger, but Trader Joe's turkey burgers had an incredibly off-putting grittiness punctuated by sinewy gristle. We just couldn't get past the gristly, gritty texture to appreciate or even acknowledge the flavor. It was the one burger patty out of the bunch that we couldn't even finish.