The State That's Getting At Least 5 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2025

Being the home of the original Trader Joe's location, it makes sense that California is the state with the most of them. What doesn't make quite as much sense, however, is why the chain continues to build more locations there while other states don't have enough — let alone one. Eight U.S. states still don't have a TJ's, and none of these states are currently on the list to get one in 2025.

Of course, there are instances where communities have protested new store openings for fear of gentrification — the case of the historic African American neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, being one of the most prominent examples. But many others have been asking for one for a while. From Wilmington, Delaware, to Povo City, Utah, and South Bend, Indiana, to Germantown, Tennessee, people in cities across the country have made their longings for TJ's known. Out of these, only South Bend and Germantown have been successful so far. Still, one has to wonder why certain locations continue to be surpassed. A 2025 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast offers some insight on the matter.

While the hosts certainly appreciate the demand for its stores, TJ's vice president of marketing, Tara Miller, says, "Our decisions, they're business decisions. We're excited when people are excited about us, but that's really not what's driving the decisions about what brings a Trader Joe's." It seems that the primary thing that Trader Joe's considers when deciding on a new location is people — or, more specifically, how many people are in any given area. Indeed, California has the largest population of all the U.S. states. But, seeing as it isn't anywhere close to those on the list of the most densely populated states, that still leaves some questions to be asked.