Americans Are Expected To Drop $2 Billion On Chocolate For Easter

Last year, a study by WalletHub estimated Easter chocolate spending in America at $3.1 billion — which makes 2025's estimated $2 billion (while still massive) demonstrative of an enormous drop. Perhaps American consumers' discretionary spending budgets are feeling the strain of relentless grocery and housing inflation, import tariffs notwithstanding. The price of romance was also higher in 2025 due to chocolate inflation. And, if you're wondering, there's a reason why egg price decreases haven't hit your grocery store yet – and that's chicken eggs, not chocolate eggs. The same 2024 WalletHub study found "average Easter spending among people celebrating" to be $177 per person. Meanwhile, about 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Many American households feeling the financial strain may be faced with the decision to sacrifice holiday traditions or fork over money they don't have. Still, consumer attitudes play a key role in spending as the Easter holiday approaches. According to Cargill's research, eight out of 10 consumers reported viewing Easter as "a good excuse to indulge in chocolate" — though which chocolates, exactly, might be changing. John Satumba, Cargill's global vice president of food innovation, told us: "Top flavor trends for Easter chocolate include nostalgic favorites like caramel and peanut butter, as well as more complex, multi-sensory flavor profiles that blend sweet, salty, spicy, and sour elements. This mix caters to a broader range of palates and enhances the overall indulgent experience."

Piety to classic, the preference for snackable milk chocolate (while still the most popular) could be changing as the holiday approaches, with more foodies craving dimensional interplay of spicy and salty flavors with their sweets, as well as crunchy inclusions like pistachios. "Easter is synonymous with childlike joy, tradition, and renewal, making it a natural moment for indulgence," Satumba explained. "Unlike more formal holidays, Easter celebrations often revolve around fun, play, and gifting — think chocolate bunnies, eggs, and festive packaging. This gives people permission to embrace whimsy and reward themselves with treats that are both nostalgic and emotionally uplifting." This year's Easter might see foodies branching out to other festive snacks with more savory flair. And if non-chocolate Easter treats are more your style, Sour Watermelon Marshmallow Peeps are our favorite.