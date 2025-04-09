The Absolute Best Peeps Flavor For Your Easter Celebration Isn't What You'd Expect
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Easter means it's time to eat Peeps. If you are a fan, you probably have a package of these sugar-covered marshmallows shaped like chicks or rabbits in your freezer that you break out when you are home alone and enjoying a cup of coffee. The history of marshmallow Peeps began in 1953 when the Just Born brand introduced them to the world with just one flavor best described as vanilla. Fast forward and candy lovers are noshing on Dr. Pepper-flavored Peeps and Rice Krispie Treats-flavored Peeps. But neither of them is the best. According to a Tasting Table taste tester, the original flavor has been eclipsed by sour watermelon-flavored Peeps.
How did we get here? In our Easter Peeps flavor ranking, our taste tester went through the Peeps lineup, noting how much she enjoyed each flavor, how close it was to the intended flavor, and the color of this sugary creation. So, what is it about sour watermelon-flavored Peeps that have us crushing on them? First, they offer that signature sweetness that original Peeps offered; however, it's coupled with a fruity taste of watermelon but with a tart zing. That sour note tames the sugary nature of these cute marshmallows, creating a perfect balance for your taste buds. And then there's that color.
Others agree that Peeps' sour watermelon flavor reigns supreme
Peeps really appeal to all of the senses with this sour watermelon flavor. The lime green sugar is reminiscent of the color of watermelon, but when you bite into one, it reveals a pink center. The contrast is visually striking and appetizing. But then there's the smell. Before your mouth gets close enough to sink your teeth into this fluffy and light candy, the smell of watermelon permeates your nose and anyone else's who might be nearby. These Peeps are a true sensory experience.
But Tasting Table isn't alone in proclaiming these sour watermelon-flavored Peeps the best. You Tube's Scott Moxie gave them a 10 out of 10 and noted you could smell the watermelon flavor before you even opened the packaging. An Amazon reviewer who gave sour watermelon-flavored Peeps five stars also found these Peeps to be absolutely delicious and likened them to another favorite sour candy. They wrote, "Great!!!! They taste a lot like Sour Watermelon Sour Patch kids, so if you like those you'll loveeee these." So, if you are putting in candy requests to the Easter bunny, these sweet treats should be in every Easter basket.