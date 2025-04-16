Why Fudge Falls Apart When You Cut It (And The Easy Way To Prevent It)
Cutting a batch of classic fudge into perfect, caramel-colored squares is a satisfying job. However, it can occasionally fall apart and crumble into irregular pieces. We spoke to Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, to get the lowdown on why this happens and how to prevent it.
"For a traditional fudge recipe, usually, it's crumbling because it's either undercooked or it was stirred too early," says Guy, who is also the creator of "The Dinner Ritual," a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. "Fudge needs to hit the right [temperature] on the stove and then cool slightly before stirring and letting it set." To guarantee that your fudge is cooked perfectly, you'll need to stir your mixture of butter, sugar, and milk regularly until it reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, you should take it off the heat so it can cool a bit, which prevents the sugar from crystallizing and becoming grainy, before finally beating in any flavorings and pouring it into a tin.
"For the cleanest cuts, chill your fudge fully before cutting it, and use a sharp knife," explains Guy. "Warm it up with hot water, wipe it dry, then slice in one clean motion. Try not to saw it back and forth, or it'll crumble. As you cut, keep your knife warm and clean/dry, wiping it between cuts, or give it a little oil rub if it's still super sticky."
Dunk your fudge in iced water to check its readiness without a thermometer
If you don't have a candy thermometer to check that your decadent fudge recipe has reached the correct temperature, consider using a glass of iced water to help you approximate. All you need to do is drop a little of the fudge into the water and press it with your fingers. If it's pliable and doesn't stick to your hands, it's likely ready.
Placing your fudge in the freezer for a short spell can also help you cut it into uniform pieces. As the fudge hardens, it becomes easier to slice and reduces the risk of it splintering into a jumble of uneven nuggets. Just be sure to remove it from the freezer after 10-15 minutes, so it doesn't freeze all the way through to the middle.
Moreover, you should always splurge on high-quality chocolate when making chocolate fudge because it's made with premium cocoa beans that will lend your finished treats a smoother and creamier consistency. However, you can also make a simple vanilla fudge, salted caramel fudge, or old-fashioned peanut butter fudge without using any chocolate at all if preferred. Other tips to make the best fudge include using a pan with a heavy base, using simpler recipes that use condensed milk, and only beating the mixture once it's cooled to the perfect temperature.