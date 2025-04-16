Why Fudge Falls Apart When You Cut It (And The Easy Way To Prevent It)

Cutting a batch of classic fudge into perfect, caramel-colored squares is a satisfying job. However, it can occasionally fall apart and crumble into irregular pieces. We spoke to Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, to get the lowdown on why this happens and how to prevent it.

"For a traditional fudge recipe, usually, it's crumbling because it's either undercooked or it was stirred too early," says Guy, who is also the creator of "The Dinner Ritual," a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. "Fudge needs to hit the right [temperature] on the stove and then cool slightly before stirring and letting it set." To guarantee that your fudge is cooked perfectly, you'll need to stir your mixture of butter, sugar, and milk regularly until it reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, you should take it off the heat so it can cool a bit, which prevents the sugar from crystallizing and becoming grainy, before finally beating in any flavorings and pouring it into a tin.

"For the cleanest cuts, chill your fudge fully before cutting it, and use a sharp knife," explains Guy. "Warm it up with hot water, wipe it dry, then slice in one clean motion. Try not to saw it back and forth, or it'll crumble. As you cut, keep your knife warm and clean/dry, wiping it between cuts, or give it a little oil rub if it's still super sticky."