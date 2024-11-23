Why You Should Always Splurge On High-Quality Chocolate When Making Fudge

You might not have put a ton of thought into the chocolate used in fudge recipes other than the variety: white, dark, or milk. It's mixed with other ingredients anyway (namely a hefty amount of sugar), so how much can the quality of the chocolate matter? Although you might be tempted to reach for the cheapest chips at the grocery store, making the small investment in high-quality chocolate will result in the best fudge. We asked Preston Stewart, director of chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab, to tell us just why that is. "Mass produced chocolate typically is made from low quality cocoa beans that have lots of defects and therefore they roast them very hot to mask/cover these off flavors," he said. The high heat brings out a bitterness in the chocolate that will undoubtedly affect the final flavor of your fudge.

Advertisement

It's the same case for cocoa powder, as lower-quality ones tend to undergo more processing (cocoa powder is alkalized, or Dutched, during processing), This "typically makes the flavor more dark, coming across as bitter, than the bright or fruity notes found in non-Dutched (or Natural) cocoa powder," according to the chocolatier. So although all those bags or bars of chocolate might appear the same, Stewart said "there are big differences in quality (often associated and discernible by the price)." Using the best one will ensure your finished fudge is perfect in both flavor and texture.