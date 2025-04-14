Martha Stewart's 9 Favorite Boozy Drinks

Entertaining is a skill that Martha Stewart has honed to perfection, and as every good host knows, serving great drinks is just as important as wowing your guests with delicious food. Over the years she has shaken up many a cocktail, but what are her favorite boozy drinks that she returns to again and again?

From autumnal cocktails made with cider that she presses herself to refreshing spritzers, Martha enjoys a wide variety of drinks, meaning there is a perfect drink on her list for every occasion. Her favorite drinks all have a few things in common — they are perfectly balanced, packed full of bold flavors, and, of course, elegantly presented in classic Martha style.

Let's explore the boozy beverages that Martha names as her favorites and see what unique spin she puts on each one. Whether you love a light summer cocktail or a warming Irish coffee, Martha Stewart has a drink that will keep you happy.