Cottage cheese has a delightfully tangy, creamy, and cheesy flavor and a high protein content that makes it a favorite for health enthusiasts. The uniquely lumpy consistency might be off-putting, but you can transform cottage cheese into crispy, crunchy crackers without any extra ingredients.

Cottage cheese chips are the one-ingredient recipe ready in under an hour. To make them, you'll need a baking sheet, high-quality non-stick parchment paper like this Reynold's brand, and full-fat cottage cheese like this Kalona whole milk cottage cheese. Fat is important to this recipe because it aids in making the chips extra-crunchy. You can use a tablespoon or a tablespoon cookie scoop like this one to dole out evenly spaced mounds of cottage cheese over the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Then, you can use the back of a spoon to flatten each mound into cracker-like rounds before sliding the sheet into a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.

Cook time for baking homemade crackers varies depending on the thickness of the chips, but you can expect around 45 minutes. A good visual indication of doneness is a deep golden center and dark brown, charred edges. A darker complexion equates to a better crunch. It's important to let the crackers cool for at least 20 minutes so that they set. If you try to eat them fresh out of the oven, they'll be soft and crumbly.