How To Make Cottage Cheese Chips Without Any Extra Ingredients
Cottage cheese has a delightfully tangy, creamy, and cheesy flavor and a high protein content that makes it a favorite for health enthusiasts. The uniquely lumpy consistency might be off-putting, but you can transform cottage cheese into crispy, crunchy crackers without any extra ingredients.
Cottage cheese chips are the one-ingredient recipe ready in under an hour. To make them, you'll need a baking sheet, high-quality non-stick parchment paper like this Reynold's brand, and full-fat cottage cheese like this Kalona whole milk cottage cheese. Fat is important to this recipe because it aids in making the chips extra-crunchy. You can use a tablespoon or a tablespoon cookie scoop like this one to dole out evenly spaced mounds of cottage cheese over the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Then, you can use the back of a spoon to flatten each mound into cracker-like rounds before sliding the sheet into a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.
Cook time for baking homemade crackers varies depending on the thickness of the chips, but you can expect around 45 minutes. A good visual indication of doneness is a deep golden center and dark brown, charred edges. A darker complexion equates to a better crunch. It's important to let the crackers cool for at least 20 minutes so that they set. If you try to eat them fresh out of the oven, they'll be soft and crumbly.
Tasty ways to enjoy cottage cheese chips
Cottage cheese chips only require one ingredient, but you can always bring more complexity with a few additional seasonings. This is where spice blends, seeds, and dried herbs really come in handy. Coarse sea salt and cracked black pepper would always enhance the savory profile of cottage cheese crackers. Everything bagel seasoning is an all-purpose seasoning that'll single-handedly upgrade its complexity with aromatics and nuttiness. You could drizzle some Bragg's liquid aminos and Furikake and shredded nori over these chips before baking them for umami-rich, Asian-inspired cottage cheese chips to serve with this cheesy crab rangoon dip.
Italian herbs and granulated garlic-seasoned cottage cheese chips would be great accompaniments to a charcuterie board or to serve with dips like eggplant caponata, olive spread, and this bright and fresh pesto sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds, smoky paprika, and sumac over the cottage cheese chips for a Mediterranean theme to enjoy with this simple creamy hummus recipe or a rich muhammara. Cottage cheese chips with salt and chili powder would be a carb-free alternative to corn chips to enjoy with this crave-worthy guacamole and mango salsa.