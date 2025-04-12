14 Things To Know Before Ordering At A Barnes & Noble Starbucks

At Barnes & Noble, you're likely to see a significant focus on upselling you throughout your cafe purchase. Barnes & Noble has an emphasis on selling to customers, whether they're buying books or coffee. Though this has significantly decreased in the past several years (customers of past Barnes & Nobles locations might remember booksellers who were forced to go through a long membership spiel during each transaction), your local Barnes & Noble barista may or may not still try to upsell you on certain drinks.

Some baristas don't care about upselling you, but managers especially will try to hit certain quotas by getting you to change the size of your drink. Some sales tactics include asking you if you want to add shots, syrups, or nondairy milks, recommending complementary pastry items, or even trying to mislead you about what size is the smallest. If you order a grande (16 ounces), they might hold up a venti (24 ounces) and ask you if that's the size you want. If you're misled into saying yes, you'll be paying extra for your drink. This is especially true for people who don't understand Starbucks sizing or don't know what drink is actually the smallest size.

We're certainly not trying to say that all Barnes & Noble locations are untrustworthy, but there's no harm in familiarizing yourself with the sizes of each drink before you go to one. Make sure you know what you want and what your drink comes with when you order at a Barnes & Noble cafe.