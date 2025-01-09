The Pricey Downside Of Ordering From A Target Starbucks

The Target at Starbucks is a magical thing, especially when you're knee-deep in errands and need a little caffeine to keep you going. With over 30,000 stores in 80 countries worldwide, it's impressive that Starbucks is able to keep consistent branding across locations. Of course, with a global footprint that large, there is going to be some variability. For example, the Starbucks bakery items offered vary from country to country. We noticed another thing that changes based on where you order your favorite Starbucks drinks: the price. Yes, unfortunately, if you're grabbing your Starbucks drink at a Target store, you're likely paying more than a few extra cents for the convenience of that on-tap caffeine. In fact, this is one of the 14 things you should know before ordering at a Target Starbucks.

The reason Target Starbucks locations are more expensive than regular Starbucks stores is that Target is the entity in charge of running the cafe, meaning it gets to decide the prices and doesn't have access to, nor information on, the same types of promotional deals that might be set by the bigwigs over at Starbucks corporate. Additionally, Target does not have the same relationship with vendors that Starbucks has, so there is most likely a markup on supplies. This is not to say that every local Starbucks you walk into will have uniform prices and offerings, as each location sets its prices based on demand, however, Target has more of a captive caffeine-starved audience which gives them an additional incentive to raise prices.

