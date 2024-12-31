14 Things To Know Before Ordering At A Target Starbucks

There's no denying that Starbucks has a hold on the coffee world. From exciting new seasonal drinks to loads of limited-edition merchandise to enjoy, the coffee giant is a global icon — and a favorite coffee spot for many. Starbucks is so popular that you'll find it inside many other retail stores, like Kroger, Safeway, and — of course — Target. If you've ever needed a little pick-me-up during a shopping spree, you might have stopped by your local Target Starbucks already.

But did you know that Starbucks and Target Starbucks (or "'Tarbucks," as employees have nicknamed it) are not the same? Though you might think Starbucks has total control over its stores inside Target, they actually fall entirely under Target's domain. This means you'll find different merchandise, different cafe rules, and maybe even different prices at a Target Starbucks than at a regular Starbucks.

So before you whip out your Starbucks app and walk into your local Target Starbucks, there are a few things you should know. We've rounded up all of the special things about Target Starbucks (that you might not realize are different) so that you won't be surprised the next time you order.