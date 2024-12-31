14 Things To Know Before Ordering At A Target Starbucks
There's no denying that Starbucks has a hold on the coffee world. From exciting new seasonal drinks to loads of limited-edition merchandise to enjoy, the coffee giant is a global icon — and a favorite coffee spot for many. Starbucks is so popular that you'll find it inside many other retail stores, like Kroger, Safeway, and — of course — Target. If you've ever needed a little pick-me-up during a shopping spree, you might have stopped by your local Target Starbucks already.
But did you know that Starbucks and Target Starbucks (or "'Tarbucks," as employees have nicknamed it) are not the same? Though you might think Starbucks has total control over its stores inside Target, they actually fall entirely under Target's domain. This means you'll find different merchandise, different cafe rules, and maybe even different prices at a Target Starbucks than at a regular Starbucks.
So before you whip out your Starbucks app and walk into your local Target Starbucks, there are a few things you should know. We've rounded up all of the special things about Target Starbucks (that you might not realize are different) so that you won't be surprised the next time you order.
You can still get a free refill at a Target Starbucks
As long as you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get free refills on certain drinks purchased at Starbucks. It doesn't matter whether you head to a Target Starbucks or a regular one — you can get a refill of a hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, iced tea, or cold brew coffee. To receive this perk, you just need to have your Target Starbucks barista scan your Starbucks app, and your refill will ring up for free.
In order to receive a free refill, you need to get it within one store visit. This actually makes Target Starbucks the perfect place to use this perk, as you're allowed to grab your drink, go shopping, and then come back for a free refill before you go. Just don't forget to scan your membership card (in the Starbucks app) before you order your first drink.
Your refill also won't come with anything more than free add-ons (like sugar or creamer), so you won't be receiving any tea flavors, syrups, or steamed milk with it. But even though refill drinks are limited, you can get a refill no matter what drink you originally purchased — so yes, you can "refill" your Frappuccino with a Starbucks iced green tea. If you don't have a Starbucks Rewards account, you can receive a refill on these drinks at a Target Starbucks for around 50 cents.
You can still use Starbucks gift cards at the cash register
Even though Target Starbucks and regular Starbucks aren't the same in every way, you can still use your Starbucks gift cards at a Target Starbucks. Just hand it over at the register so the barista can scan it. You'll also notice that you can purchase additional Starbucks gift cards at the Target Starbucks register, and these cards will work at any Starbucks you visit — whether they're in a Target or not.
If you've uploaded your gift card to the Starbucks app, you'll also be able to scan it in person at any Target Starbucks cash register. You don't need the physical gift card to use it. However, whether you're paying through the app or through a physical gift card, you can only use these payment methods if you're paying in person at the cash register.
You might not find as much Starbucks merchandise
Some Target Starbucks stores can be smaller than their standalone counterparts. This will vary based on the size of your local Target Starbucks, but you might notice that some of Starbucks' merchandise options are missing. This happens when smaller Starbucks stores don't have enough inventory space to stock all of the merchandise options.
You're likely to notice this more around the holiday season when there is lots of new merchandise available to purchase. Most stores won't carry every single merchandise option, because there's just too much to choose from. But this is most noticeable at smaller stores, where they'll likely only feature a portion of the holiday lineup and a small selection of year-round products.
There is one important caveat to note, which can make things a little confusing. Target Starbucks can order as many merchandise items as they want, whereas Starbucks stores automatically have a certain amount shipped to them. If your Target Starbucks has space, they might make room for lots and lots of a certain kind of merchandise they expect to be popular. So, if you're seeking something rare, your local Target Starbucks might actually have it. If you're looking for a lot of variety, it might not. The bigger your store, the better chance you'll have.
You could have a longer wait time at Target Starbucks
At a standalone Starbucks, you're bound to find lots of baristas on shift. During rush hours, there will usually be three to six baristas working behind the counter, with multiple baristas running drinks, manning the cash register, and passing out food.
However, Target Starbucks stores usually don't have as many staff on hand. You'll sometimes spot two employees behind the counter — especially if your local Target is large — but more often than not, there will only be one barista working. This means your Target Starbucks barista has to run the cash register, food stations, and drink bar on their own.
When you order from them, they'll typically take your order at the register and then immediately begin making your food and drinks. This allows them to get through one order at a time without cramming too many people into the lobby while waiting for their beverages. Unfortunately, during a rush, you're likely to find that wait times at Target Starbucks are much longer than at a regular Starbucks.
Even if you're the only one there buying drinks, you're still likely to have a longer wait than if you were ordering from a regular Starbucks. Starbucks locations require there to always be a minimum of two baristas available, while Target has no such requirement. This means you could be waiting double the amount of time that you would at a regular Starbucks.
You can order ahead using the Target app
The Starbucks app allows you to order ahead at any Starbucks location, making it easy to place a mobile order and pick up your drinks whenever they're ready. Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to Target Starbucks locations. But this doesn't mean that you're out of luck when it comes to ordering ahead at a Target Starbucks — you'll just need to download the Target app.
Through the Target app, you can choose to submit a Drive-Up order within the Starbucks section of the app. This will allow you to order ahead and have the order brought straight to you — you don't even have to get out of your car. Just make sure to turn your location on within the app so that employees will get an alert when you're close to arriving (this way your drinks will be made fresh).
As soon as you park in a curbside pickup spot, someone will bring your drinks out to you. Target also ensures that baristas making drinks for a Drive-Up order will prepare everything to be easily transportable — meaning your drinks will come with stoppers, drink holders, straws, and whatever else your order might need.
Though this makes ordering Starbucks through Target super easy, you should keep in mind that — since you're ordering through the Target app rather than the Starbucks app — you won't earn Starbucks Stars on your order.
Target Starbucks are often more expensive
Because Target Starbucks is run exclusively by Target rather than Starbucks, Target Starbucks sets its own prices. Not all Target Starbucks will have access to the same deals on the products needed to make Starbucks drinks, which means that you might see your local Target Starbucks increase its prices on drinks and food.
Starbucks pricing isn't the exact same nationwide, because the chain chooses to price their drinks based on each store's location. However, even though Starbucks and Target both set their prices individually, Target usually can't score the same low deals on Starbucks' drinks supplies. This means that you're likely to see your local Target priced higher than your local Starbucks — and the same is almost always true no matter what area you're in.
You'll see some slight variation in the prices of your local Target Starbucks drinks, so you might find one you feel is more reasonable than another. It all depends on how good of a deal the retailer can get on the products they need to make your drink. You might not see a full dollar increase on your drink. If you're looking to get a basic idea of how much more a Target Starbucks drink might cost, you're likely to see around a 50-cent average increase.
You can earn and use Starbucks Stars at Target Starbucks
Though Target Starbucks has some restrictions on how you pay to earn Starbucks Stars, you can still earn them through Target Starbucks. You just need to pay using the Starbucks app (or a linked gift card) in person in a Target store. This will link your Target Starbucks purchase to your account, netting you Stars.
You can also use your saved Stars at a Target Starbucks. This will allow you to get free drinks, merchandise, and other perks depending on how many Stars you have saved up.
However, not all Target Starbucks locations will offer the same Star rewards as standalone Starbucks. At a regular Starbucks, you can get drink add-ons (like coffee shots and syrups), food, drinks, and merchandise for free with Stars. Target's official statement is that "select stores redeem Stars for food and beverage items only." If you want to save up all of your Stars for Starbucks merch, you might need to go to a standalone Starbucks in order to do so.
You can't use your Starbucks employee discount there
Starbucks baristas — or "partners," as the coffee chain calls them — enjoy a 30% discount on Starbucks products year-round and a 40% discount during the winter holiday season. This discount applies to any Starbucks store — well, almost. Starbucks partners who are visiting a Starbucks inside of another retail chain will find that their discount codes are invalid. This extends to Target Starbucks, where the register isn't set up to accept discount codes from Starbucks partners.
Similarly, Target Starbucks employees won't receive all of the same Starbucks perks as a standalone Starbucks employee might; that's because Target Starbucks is under Target management, even though the Target Starbucks stores follow the same rules and branding. This means that Target Starbucks employees won't receive a discount at all Starbucks stores, and they also won't get Starbucks' free food and drink items that are given to partners on shift. However, Target Starbucks employees will receive 10% off all Target items — Target Starbucks menu items included.
You can redeem your Target gift card at a Target Starbucks
Got a Target gift card you want to spend? You can actually spend it at Target Starbucks. Any item — food, drink, or merchandise — within a Target Starbucks store is valid to use your Target gift card on. This means that you can use both Starbucks gift cards and Target gift cards within the same Starbucks store. Target doesn't have any rules around not using multiple gift cards in one transaction — in fact, the retailer specifically states in its terms and conditions that stores have no limit on how many physical cards you can use at once. Want to combine your gift cards to buy up a whole shelf of merchandise? Go right ahead.
Target gift cards — like Starbucks gift cards — also don't expire, which makes them extra handy to use on drinks. You can also utilize eGift Cards with Target to mimic the Starbucks app. This allows you to access all your Target gift cards on your phone via your Target account.
Target Circle members can get a Target Starbucks discount
If you're a member of Target Circle, you're privy to a 5% discount on all Target items. This also includes Target Starbucks. You'll get a full 5% off any food, drink, or merch purchase as long as it's inside of a Target Starbucks. Surprisingly, this 5% discount even applies to the Starbucks gift cards inside Target Starbucks stores. This means you can give others Starbucks gift cards for cheap.
Target Circle members also get Circle earnings via their membership. Though this feature will soon be eliminated according to Target, members can still earn 1% cash back on Target purchases — for now. These earnings don't have to be used exclusively on Target products; you can also apply your cash back to Target Starbucks. It's an easy way to get free food and drink without having to use up your Starbucks Stars — just make sure to use your rewards within one year, or else they'll expire.
You can still bring your reusable cup for a discount
Starbucks has a longstanding offer for customers who bring in their own reusable cups. Your barista will make your drink in your reusable cup, and you'll get 10 cents off your drink purchase. Believe it or not, this same rule applies at Target Starbucks, too.
You can bring in any clean, reusable cup (as long as it's large enough to hold your drink of choice, of course) and your Target Starbucks barista will give you a 10-cent discount for doing so. Just make sure your reusable cup of choice can hold hot (or cold) drinks — your barista has the right to decline your reusable cup if they can't safely make your drink in it. Fortunately, all Starbucks merchandise is made to standard for hot and cold drinks (whether a Starbucks cup is specifically suited for one or the other will be indicated somewhere on the cup you purchase), so if you have a reusable Starbucks-brand cup, you'll know for sure you'll be good to use it at Target Starbucks.
Target Starbucks participate in Red Cup Day
Red Cup Day is essentially its own national holiday at this point. Every year for one day in November, Starbucks offers free reusable red cups for customers who purchase a drink from Starbucks' holiday menu. These coveted red cups often run out quickly — and it's even a trend to collect a new design every year.
Target Starbucks also offers free red cups for customers on the same day that standalone Starbucks runs its promotions. Just remember that you'll need to purchase a qualifying holiday drink to get your red cup — the menu changes yearly, so be sure to check out what drinks come with a red cup before you go.
Target Starbucks is still known to sell out of red cups fairly quickly, so don't wait to see if your local store has any. If your Target Starbucks tends to be smaller and less busy, you might have more luck finding leftover red cups later in the day.
You can check out Starbucks items at Target checkout lanes, and vice versa
If you're checking out with one or two additional small items sold at Target but not at Starbucks, you might be able to bring them to your Target Starbucks barista and have them ring you up while you get a drink. Just keep in mind that you should avoid doing this if there are long lines or if you have more than one or two small products because this can cause delays for other customers. If it's too busy, your barista might let you know that you need to check out the rest of your items elsewhere.
If you don't want to wait in line at Target Starbucks just to buy merchandise, you can also take the Target Starbucks merchandise (like cups, ornaments, and whole coffee beans) and purchase it at self-checkout (or with another Target cashier). Just be sure to let the Starbucks barista know what you're doing first, so they're aware that you're heading elsewhere to check out. Of course, this only applies to shelved merchandise — not food or drinks.
Not all Starbucks items are available at Target Starbucks
Most of the items that aren't available at Target Starbucks are merchandise-related rather than food and drink. For example, all of the food and drink options from Starbucks' 2024 winter holiday menu made it onto Target Starbucks' menu, too. However, there are a few items that you're not likely to spot on the Target menu. Nitro beverages are one of these, as they require a special pump to make. Fortunately, you can purchase canned and bottled nitro drinks from Target's grocery store instead.
Target also has a few items that are only available at Target Starbucks stores rather than standalone Starbucks. Occasionally, Target Starbucks will release limited merchandise collaborations that you won't find at regular Starbucks stores. There are even two food items that are exclusive to Target. The year-round Target-only menu items are the Bullseye Cookie and the Bullseye Cake Pop. Bullseye — Target's dog mascot — is featured on Starbucks' classic vanilla cookie and vanilla cake pop, made available in all Target Starbucks pastry cases.