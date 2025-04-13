Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Meat Is Not Considered Halal

There's no denying that Costco is the perfect place to buy meat in bulk. It is, after all, known for its low pricing and vast array of inventory. From A5 Japanese Wagyu to the iconic rotisserie chicken, you'll always find the best deals at its meat department. However, one thing you won't find regularly at Costco is halal Kirkland Signature meat.

Costco receives its meat from both American and international distributors, and while it does have halal offerings, not all of its distributors follow halal practices. In fact, the Halal Food Authority estimates that just 15% of meat slaughtered in the UK adheres to halal practices. And although the market in the U.S. for halal meat is growing, Kirkland Signature meat can not be considered halal as a whole.

So, what exactly does halal mean? Halal refers to the way animals are treated before and after they are slaughtered for food. It actually translates to permissible in Arabic and dictates what meats Muslims can eat. For meat to be considered halal, it must follow strict Islamic law, which prioritizes animal welfare. All animals should be treated humanely, slaughtered swiftly with a sharp knife, so they don't experience prolonged pain, and be alive and healthy when they're slaughtered. Along with this, a short prayer must be recited by a Muslim and all the blood must be drained from the animal. According to the American Halal Foundation, the blood is removed to rid the carcass of any bacteria, toxins, and germs. If this technique isn't followed, the meat is considered forbidden.