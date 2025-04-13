How Tabasco Peppers Compare To Cayenne

Even if they share the same ranking on the Scoville scale, not all peppers are created equal. Small but mighty, tabasco and cayenne peppers both clock in at 30,000-50,000 SHU. For comparison, jalapenos have an SHU of about 5,000 and habaneros boast 100,000-350,000 SHU. Home cooks should wear gloves when handling either punchy type of chili pepper, but this is roughly where the similarities between the two of them end.

Tabasco peppers are comparatively much juicier than all other types of chili peppers, cayenne included. That distinctive smoky, sweet, fruity taste comes with a greater liquid component, making tabascos a good fit for turning into flavorful, high-moisture salsas and hot sauce condiments. Cayenne peppers, by contrast, are far less juicy, comprising the outer pepper flesh, inner white membrane, and interior seeds.

As well as less moisture, utilitarian cayenne peppers present a more neutral taste compared to tabasco's smoky fruitiness. Fiery and versatile, cayennes are all about packing potent heat without a pronounced flavor. The dried flakes impart a subtler heat level, garnishing dishes like a finishing salt, whereas powdered cayenne pepper gets incorporated into the dish itself, yielding a more intense heat. The dried flaky topping served in shaker jars at pizza joints is typically cayenne pepper. Cayennes are super versatile as a dried seasoning, adding heat in myriad recipes without interrupting or competing with existing taste profiles.