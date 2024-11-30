Tabasco's Worst Hot Sauce Is Also Its Spiciest

Tabasco hot sauces are the go-to choice when you want serious heat. Brush them on your steaks, sneak some into your cod minestrone soup like Gordon Ramsay, or use them to give your whiskey sour a spicy boost — you can always expect the flavor of your dish to be elevated with just a few dashes. However, some of Tabasco's hot sauces miss the mark or, in this case, hit it a bit too zealously. We ranked every Tabasco hot sauce flavor, and you may be surprised to find which one ended up at the bottom: Scorpion Sauce.

For the many who enjoy it, the concept behind this sauce is straightforward. It delivers intense heat and, in turn, garners a lot of love. But according to our taste tester, it's the worst hot sauce in the Tabasco brand's lineup.

Tabasco hot sauces range from mild to fiery hot. In fact, the brand assesses the intensity of each hot sauce using its own heat level, and Scorpion Sauce receives a solid 5 out of 5. That makes it the spiciest of all the brand's hot sauces. When using a more universal scale that measures heat — the Scoville scale — this translates to 23,000 to 33,000 Scoville Heat Units, or SHUs. These units measure the amount of capsaicin present, which is the chili pepper component responsible for heat. To put it in perspective, original Tabasco sauce has an SHU score of 2,500 to 5,000, making Scorpion Sauce around 10 times hotter than the original.

