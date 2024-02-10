Gordon Ramsay's Cod Minestrone Soup Sneaks In Some Heat With Tabasco

On a cold day, nothing beats a hearty cup of minestrone: A flavorful, vegetable-heavy soup that invites variation. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay takes full advantage of the soup's potential by bringing the heat. Ramsay recommends a spicy minestrone with some cod thrown in. The added heat, however, doesn't take the form of fresh chili peppers, dried pepper flakes, or even powdered, ground spices. Rather, Ramsay is all about Tabasco. He uses the hot sauce in small amounts — but for big upgrades.

"The secret here is to add a little bit of heat into the soup," Ramsay explained in a YouTube cooking tutorial for GoodFoodWineShow. Ramsay opts for the specific hot sauce in place of chilis, which he deems overpowering due to their high level of spiciness. He bypasses the overt chili flavor for just a splash of more discrete Tabasco. If you're making the recipe for yourself, you can season your minestrone accordingly.

As for how, why, and when to add the hot sauce, it's best to follow Ramsay's lead by adding the heat early on in the minestrone-making process.