All good stories seem to start with a shot of tequila, but when it's good, there's more to this alcohol than a salt-rimmed glass and wedge of lime. Tequila worth drinking can be sipped or mixed in your favorite cocktail, but not all brands are created equal. That's why Tasting Table caught up with Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Puesto, to talk about tequilas that are perfect for beginners. Du Bois said that if you're looking for a bottle of this liquid courage to use when making a classic frozen margarita or a zesty Paloma cocktail, you need to say hello to Elvelo tequila blanco.

Elvelo tequila blanco is made with 100% pure Blue Weber agave. Why is this important? Mixto versions of this alcohol have been cut with other sugars and can contain as little as 51% agave. As you can imagine, they just don't hit your palate the same. Yes, their very existence is to be used for mixed drinks. But when you turn to one of these, those agave notes get lost in the juices and bitters that you might be using. Not to mention adding sugars to alcohol to make them taste better can cause overconsumption, leading to the dreaded hangover — or worse.