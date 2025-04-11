The Tequila Designed To Build The Best Possible Cocktail
All good stories seem to start with a shot of tequila, but when it's good, there's more to this alcohol than a salt-rimmed glass and wedge of lime. Tequila worth drinking can be sipped or mixed in your favorite cocktail, but not all brands are created equal. That's why Tasting Table caught up with Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Puesto, to talk about tequilas that are perfect for beginners. Du Bois said that if you're looking for a bottle of this liquid courage to use when making a classic frozen margarita or a zesty Paloma cocktail, you need to say hello to Elvelo tequila blanco.
Elvelo tequila blanco is made with 100% pure Blue Weber agave. Why is this important? Mixto versions of this alcohol have been cut with other sugars and can contain as little as 51% agave. As you can imagine, they just don't hit your palate the same. Yes, their very existence is to be used for mixed drinks. But when you turn to one of these, those agave notes get lost in the juices and bitters that you might be using. Not to mention adding sugars to alcohol to make them taste better can cause overconsumption, leading to the dreaded hangover — or worse.
Elvelo tequila has many accolades
Twice distilled and additive-free, Elvelo tequila blanco is all about the taste. It's sharp, smooth, balanced, and is not going to overwhelm your mouth. It plays well with other ingredients, especially citrus, allowing flavors like orange, grapefruit, lime, and lemon to share the spotlight. Elvelo Blanco is lauded for its warm, sweet, and earthy notes, and Tequila aficionado Beau du Bois is not the only one who thinks it is a great tequila for mixed drinks.
Elvelo Blanco has racked up all kinds of accolades and praise. Per the brand's website, Liquor.com dubbed it as having "big and bold Agave flavor and perfect to make cocktails" and named it one of the best tequilas under $40. And Long Island Lou Tequila echoed this sentiment, noting that Elvelo is, "high proof [and] high value for cocktails." So whether you are planning a taco Tuesday and making orange-centric golden margaritas or a spiced ranch water for a backyard soiree, Elvelo may be just the tequila you need to make it a memorable evening.