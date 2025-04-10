Crumbl Vs Levain: Which Chain Makes The Better Cookie?

Over the last few years, it feels like cookie chains – including the likes of Crumbl and Levain — have taken over strip malls across the United States. These chains sell many different types of cookies, and sometimes other sweet treats too, so it's only right to see how they stack up against each other. While these shops don't have storefronts in every region, you may be able to get delivery or shipping and have your favorites sent right to your doorstep.

I can understand the Cookie Monster's fascination with these sweet treats, so I was eager to take on the task of reviewing Levain's and Crumbl's offerings. I bake cookies pretty regularly and love to experiment with new and unique ways to improve my own recipes, so I was excited to see what some chains I had never tried before had to offer.

In order to decide which chain offered better cookies, I sampled four offerings from each brand and compared the taste, texture, and overall quality of each one. I also considered which chain offered cookies I wanted to keep eating, which ultimately helped me decide which one came out on top.