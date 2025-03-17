20 Ice Cream And Crumbl Cookie Pairings You Need To Try

Crumbl has taken the sweets world by storm, and it's clear that it's not stopping anytime soon. Part of the draw for many customers is the rotating array of flavors, which change from week to week. Pair the excitement of waiting for the brand to drop its menu with its iconic pink branding, and you've got a recipe for sweet, sweet success.

Despite Crumbl's prominence in the dessert space — offering both cookies and non-cookie desserts — it has yet to expand to offering more than just baked goods. We're talking, of course, a sweet scoop of ice cream to sandwich between or eat with your baked treats. While it might be lucrative for the brand to release a limited series of ice cream flavors to go with its offerings, as of now, you'll have to make a trip to the grocery store to pick up a pint or two to pair with your Crumbl selections. Luckily, you won't have to go in blind as to what the best Crumbl cookie and ice cream pairings are. We used our flavor knowledge and baking experience to curate a list of Crumbl's best cookie flavors and what scoops you should pair with them.