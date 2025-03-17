20 Ice Cream And Crumbl Cookie Pairings You Need To Try
Crumbl has taken the sweets world by storm, and it's clear that it's not stopping anytime soon. Part of the draw for many customers is the rotating array of flavors, which change from week to week. Pair the excitement of waiting for the brand to drop its menu with its iconic pink branding, and you've got a recipe for sweet, sweet success.
Despite Crumbl's prominence in the dessert space — offering both cookies and non-cookie desserts — it has yet to expand to offering more than just baked goods. We're talking, of course, a sweet scoop of ice cream to sandwich between or eat with your baked treats. While it might be lucrative for the brand to release a limited series of ice cream flavors to go with its offerings, as of now, you'll have to make a trip to the grocery store to pick up a pint or two to pair with your Crumbl selections. Luckily, you won't have to go in blind as to what the best Crumbl cookie and ice cream pairings are. We used our flavor knowledge and baking experience to curate a list of Crumbl's best cookie flavors and what scoops you should pair with them.
Classic pink sugar and lavender ice cream
The classic pink sugar cookie is one of Crumbl's most signature offerings. It's hard not to love its sweet vanilla cookie base, topped with a Crumbl-pink frosting. Its slightly almond flavor would be a great match for the sweet and floral flavor of lavender ice cream.
Though you might think that lavender is a complex flavor, it is actually quite approachable, as it has nuanced of vanilla, honey, and herbs. Besides the sublime flavor combination, you'll also get a beautiful pink-purple color mashup that screams spring. Although lavender might not be easy to find in the frozen aisle of your grocery store, it's a unique ice cream flavor worth seeking out.
Pumpkin pie and butter pecan ice cream
Pumpkin spice lovers will appreciate everything about Crumbl's seasonal pumpkin pie cookie. Not only is this the cutest cookie to look at, but it also boasts a great flavor, courtesy of the buttery pie crust exterior, pumpkin pie filling, and cinnamon and whipped cream garnish. As its name would suggest, it's like a pumpkin pie in cookie form.
In keeping with the seasons, you'll want to try this cookie with a butter pecan ice cream. The flavor has those inviting sweet notes that will complement, but not distract from, the pumpkin pie filling. It's also like getting a bite of the two best Thanksgiving pies — pecan and pumpkin — at once.
Cookie dough and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream
Can you ever have too much cookie dough? It probably depends on who you ask, and since we're on the line here, we're going to say no. While you could pair Crumbl's chilled cookie dough cookie with something basic, like a vanilla or a plain chocolate, we're going to go double dough and recommend you pair it with a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.
We know it's basic, but the flavors between this ice cream and Crumbl cookie pairing are compatible. And, most cookie dough ice cream brands don't include enough cookie dough pieces in their products anyway. The brown sugar cookie will complement the vanilla ice cream base, while the dough pieces atop the cookie will intermingle with those in the ice cream. It's the perfect bite, albeit predictable.
Milk chocolate chip and mint chocolate chip ice cream
If you don't like to experiment too much with Crumbl's most unique cookie flavors, chances are your go-to's are the warmed milk chocolate cookie or the semi-sweet chocolate chunk. Since these cookies are relatively basic, they would both make great pairings for an ice cream that has a little bit more going on. Enter: mint chocolate chip.
The mint would be a great foil to the sweetness of either cookie, but especially the sweeter milk chocolate one. Plus, the melty chocolate in the cookies will get the perfect temperature contrast from the cool mint. This is one pairing we would recommend sandwiching with, though you might wait to wait for your cookies to cool off before you stuff them with the ice cream.
Key lime pie and coconut ice cream
The Key lime pie cookie is a work of art. You get all of the elements that make Key lime pie such an iconic dessert — just in cookie form. The graham cracker crust meets up with the chilled lime filling and is adorned with a whipped cream, graham cracker crumb, and lime wedge garnish.
We're going tropical with this one, thanks to coconut ice cream. Coconut might be a divisive flavor for some, but you can't argue with how harmonious the cooling, nutty notes of the ice cream are against the zesty flavor of the cookie. It's almost like you're getting a coconut cream pie and Key lime pie mashup — which is as unexpected as it is delicious.
Cinnamon roll and apple pie ice cream
We're kind of surprised that apple pie ice cream isn't more popular than it is. Imagine everything you love about apple pie — the chunks of sweet apples, bits of buttery crust, and warming spices — intermingled with a vanilla ice cream base. It would be a great match for Crumbl's sweet cinnamon roll cookie, which features a relatively simple vanilla base topped with a cinnamon sugar topping and a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting.
Both the cookie and the ice cream are destined for stardom, but their flavors elevate one another when they're eaten together. The apples in the ice cream add the perfect degree of sweetness, while the cinnamon notes in both the ice cream and the cookie are amplified by one another.
Brownie batter and coffee ice cream
Crumbl's brownie batter cookie is, in one word, "indulgent." This cookie is just like a brownie, from its semi-sweet chocolate chip inclusion to its ooey gooey brownie batter texture. Your ice cream shouldn't add to the heaviness, which is why we selected coffee. Any variation of coffee ice cream will do here, including a java chip or one studded with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Coffee and chocolate aren't strange bedfellows, and the flavor of the java really elevates the chocolatey richness of the cookie. The two work in tandem to make for a decadent bite, especially when the warm cookie melts the ice cream into almost like a coffee-flavored sauce.
Snickerdoodle cupcake and vanilla ice cream
It shouldn't be a surprise that snickerdoodle cupcake is one of the best Crumbl cookie flavors ever made. The contrast of the cinnamon sugar coating, sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting, and the cinnamon sugar topping just makes for the perfect, nostalgia-inducing bite. The cream cheese frosting is the perfect foil for the sweet cookie, and some might argue it's better than any cookie recipe you can try to replicate at home.
The cookie has a lot going on here, as there is more than enough creaminess and flavor from the frosting and the cinnamon sugar. As such, it shouldn't have to share the spotlight with an overpowering ice cream flavor. While vanilla ice cream might seem like a cop-out, it allows you to appreciate the simplicity and texture of the cookie, all while allowing the vanilla undertones of the ice cream to come through.
Raspberry cheesecake and lemon ice cream
Lemon ice cream, or other sorbet and gelato variations, may not be your top pick when you visit your favorite local ice cream shop. It's an ice cream that's better suited to pairing and accompanying other things, like Crumbl's raspberry cheesecake cookie. This impressive sweet is made with a buttery graham cracker-esque cookie base, topped with vanilla cheesecake topping and a dollop of raspberry jam. The lemon acts as the perfect acidic complement to this sweet and heavy cookie and brightens up the mouthfeel with every mouthful.
Like some of the other ice cream flavors on this list, lemon might be a difficult one to track down. But, you may find some ice cream varieties that are made with a graham cracker crumble inside — kind of like a play on a lemon bar — or sorbets that have a lighter and juicier mouthfeel.
S'mores and marshmallow swirl ice cream
Crumbl's s'mores cookie is certainly a sight to behold. A sweet graham cracker cookie filled with chocolate chips and covered in a toasty, chocolate-drizzled marshmallow topping? All you need is a cozy campfire to make this treat complete. Oh, and don't forget about the marshmallow swirl ice cream to go with it.
For all of its merits, this Crumbl cookie doesn't really drive home the marshmallow flavor. But when you get an ice cream that's accented with a swirl of marshmallow cream paired with this served-warm cookie, it's like heaven in a bite. Though, plain marshmallow ice cream is often hard to come by, so you may have to "settle" for one studded with extra graham cracker pieces and chocolate chunks. What a tragedy.
Churro and dark chocolate ice cream
No visit to a Mexican restaurant is complete without an order of churros for dessert. Crumbl's riff on the fried dessert features a cinnamon-spiced cookie topped with a cinnamon-infused buttercream and — you guessed it — a cinnamon sugar sprinkle on top. The dual textures — the gritty cinnamon and sugar sprinkle and the smooth buttercream — make for a tasty bite. The only thing that could make it better? Chocolate ice cream.
Melted chocolate is a common dipping sauce served with churros, so it's even better when you pack all that flavor into an ice cream and amp up the creaminess. If you want the true churro experience, we would recommend opting for a dark chocolate ice cream rather than a plain chocolate one. If you're inclined to take things a step further, you may even want to find a chocolate ice cream adorned with brownie chunks, as the cinnamon is the perfect foil to the dense, fudgy bits.
Red velvet white chip and cheesecake ice cream
Crumbl's version of the iconic red velvet cake features a decadent red velvet-flavored cookie adorned with white chocolate chips. It also offers a pink velvet cookie with a pillowy, cakey base topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and a red velvet cupcake made with a similar yet bolder color choice. All of these cookies would make a great pairing for a simple yet toothsome cheesecake ice cream.
If you've never had cheesecake ice cream before, picture this: vanilla ice cream, but make it chewier. The extra fat from the cream cheese swirl gives it a more indulgent mouthfeel and clearly separates it from "just another vanilla ice cream." When paired with the white chip cookie, you'll find that the ice cream acts as a stand-in for the cream cheese frosting that would normally adorn the cake.
Honey cake with Teddy Grahams and pistachio ice cream
It's hard not to exclaim, "That's the cutest thing I've ever seen!" when you see the little Teddy Grahams seemingly poking out of the honey butter frosting. This cookie combines the sweet frosting with a graham cracker cookie base and honey drizzle. Since the flavor of this cookie is so light, sweet, and floral, you need to be very careful about what ice cream you pair it with. That's why we're going with a baklava-inspired pairing: pistachio ice cream.
A good pistachio ice cream has subtle grassy and nutty notes to it that will elevate the floral flavor of the honey and the subtle sweetness of the graham crackers. While you could use something like a walnut ice cream here too, we find the pistachio has more complexity and less outward sweetness. A tahini ice cream may also be a good pairing, as the nutty notes would work well with the honey drizzle and infused frosting.
Biscoff lava and salted caramel ice cream
The Biscoff lava cookie may look unassuming, but once you take a bite into the center, you'll be met with a punch of gooey, cinnamon-spiced wonder. This Crumbl cookie isn't just glazed with cookie butter; it's also filled with it. This torrent of speculoos cookie goodness is a great pairing for an equally-as-decadent salted caramel ice cream.
The caramel flavor will add extra sweetness and warmth to the spiced cookie butter, while the salt will complement the sweet-leaning pairing. If you like a more salty-sweet mashup, consider adding a sprinkle of flaked sea salt before you dive in. We'd also recommend serving this one in a bowl, as the oozing cookie butter and melty ice cream are bound to get messy.
Dulce de leche and coffee Heath bar ice cream
Dulce de leche is a very grown-up flavor, even for Crumbl. It boasts a cinnamon-spiced cookie glaze, dulce de leche coating, and a frosting garnish. Since there are cinnamon and caramel-adjacent notes in this cookie, we would recommend pairing it with an equally as complex and well-rounded ice cream: coffee Heath bar. While not every ice cream place near you will sell this flavor, it's one that coffee and candy lovers alike can appreciate. The coffee flavor mellows out the subtle chocolate and toffee notes, making for an ice cream that's novel yet familiar all at the same time.
This pairing tastes like a caramel latte, as the coffee is a creamy and java-forward accompaniment to the heavy caramel. While the chocolate in the Heath bar pieces may seem a bit out of place, it does add a unique flavor that is anything but distracting.
Chocolate peanut butter chip and peanut butter ice cream
It's hard not to love the peanut butter chip Crumbl cookie. It's a simple sweet — with a chocolatey base studded with peanut butter chips — but sometimes, the best things in life are simple. And if you're someone who can't get enough of the PB, you're going to want to pair this Crumbl cookie with a decadent and rich peanut butter ice cream.
Aficionados of this ice cream flavor will know that there's no wrong way to eat it. A flavor with a chocolate base and peanut butter cups is just as decadent as one with a vanilla base and swirls of creamy peanut butter. You can also make things super decadent and crumble this Crumbl cookie atop the ice cream and drizzle it with a little extra peanut butter for good measure.
Cornbread and blueberry ice cream
Cornbread and what? Although they might seem like strange bedfellows, pairing Crumbl's acclaimed cornbread cookie with blueberry ice cream is a smart move. Blueberries and corn are a unique flavor combo that works because the sweetness of the fruit meshes well with the subtle nutty notes of the corn. The sentiment is similar when that fruit is translated into a creamy frozen dessert, and the corn is made into a cookie smothered in honey buttercream glaze and topped with extra honey.
Blueberry is a flavor that you are likely to see as a normal ice cream or as a sorbet. We would recommend going the ice cream route here, as the creaminess is a great complement to this somewhat dry, cornbread-like cookie base.
Maple bacon and maple walnut ice cream
It's nice to "meat" 'ya, maple bacon. This fluffy buttermilk cookie is served with a decadent maple frosting, a sprinkle of bacon bits, and extra maple syrup on top. Since this cookie is so rich and flavorful, you have to be meaningful with the type of ice cream you pair it with, as you don't want to distract too much from the maple bacon and all of its glory.
A simple yet splendid pairing for this cookie is a high-quality maple walnut. You'll want to find a flavor with a strong maple essence, which will complement the frosting and the drizzle and help balance out the saltiness of the bacon crumble. The nuts also add a little bit of texture to this pairing, making it all the more indulgent.
Buckeye brownie and vanilla ice cream
Buckeye brownie is one Crumbl cookie flavor that has a lot going on — and then some. The brownie-cookie base is topped with peanut butter and melted chocolate. It's a heavy bite, which is why you need to pair it with something a little more light and restrained. Vanilla and the buckeye brownie cookie go well together because the basic flavor of the vanilla is the perfect match for the peanut butter, molten chocolate, and brownie base.
You could argue that chocolate or peanut butter ice cream would work here as well, but then you would risk shifting the balance of the cookie and the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter off-kilter. The vanilla gives this cookie brownie sundae vibes and offers a creamy mouthfeel without a disruptive flavor.
Carrot cake and rum raisin ice cream
Some bunny loves carrot cake ... is it you? You may like this Crumbl cookie pairing even more when it's adorned with a scoop of rum raisin ice cream. The spice carrot cake base of this cookie is topped with the only suitable frosting — cream cheese — and a sprinkle of chopped pecan crumbles on top of that. Rum raisin would be a great fit for this springtime cookie because it introduces another common add-in to carrot cake: raisins. The base of the ice cream is slightly reminiscent of rum, but it's not overtly boozy, which makes it quite an approachable flavor.
Granted, the raisins in this ice cream may make some folks hesitant to try it. If you're vehemently anti-raisin, you may want to try a scoop of butter pecan or maple walnut ice cream instead. Both of these flavors are sweet enough to jive with the cookie but also offer some textural additions to the bite.