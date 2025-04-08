3 Mixers For Your Spiced Rum That Aren't Coke

Rum and Coke is a classic for a reason. It's one of the best and easiest rum cocktails — just two ingredients and you have yourself a special tipple. Plus, the flavors work exceedingly well together, with cola bringing effervescence, spice, and acidity to rum's own profile of fruit sweetness and brightness. Even expert mixologists love this staple, which is thought to have originated in Cuba and spread across the United States from Florida and the South. While there are plenty of ways to upgrade this simple beverage — hello, all your favorite garnishes — the tastiest is simply to use specific rums that are perfect for rum and Cokes. Many aficionados believe the best kind of rum for this is a spiced rum. Of all the different types of rum, spiced rum will bring the most complex flavors to your cocktail. It's infused with everything from vanilla to cinnamon to nutmeg to citrus and dried fruit. That said, when you want to branch out from the ubiquitous rum and Coke, how else can you highlight spiced rum's notes?

Considering just how rich in flavor spiced rum is, surely there are other ways to make it shine, right? And we're not talking tiki drinks — which are delicious but inherently more complicated — instead, we mean great rum mixers for simpler, two-ingredient cocktails. If you're wondering what other interesting pairings you can create, you might be excited to learn you can choose everything from spicy to sweet to roasty. Here are three spiced rum game-changers.