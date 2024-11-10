15 Absolute Best Cocktails If You Like Drinking Ginger Beer

Ginger beer is like ginger ale's more sophisticated and flavorful cousin. Whereas ginger ale tends to be very sweet and a bit bland, most ginger beers pack a pretty serious gingery bite, as they usually contain a varying quantity of real ginger. They also tend to be much dryer than ginger ale, which makes them the perfect base for a wide variety of cocktails. It turns out that there are far more ginger-beer-based cocktails than you probably realized, and we're only scratching the surface with our 15, but it will get you started.

Advertisement

While you don't usually need to show your ID to buy a ginger beer, they can be somewhat alcoholic. That intense kick you get from them is not all ginger since the fizziness generally comes from fermentation. While some have 1-5% alcohol by volume (ABV), most you find at the grocery store are going to be closer to 0.5% ABV if they're alcoholic at all. So, even the drinks on our lists that look like mocktails may have a little alcohol in them depending on what brand of ginger beer you use.

Our list includes some standards you may have heard of or tried before as well as some unusual ones. Whether you like gin, whiskey, rum, tequila, vodka, or more non-traditional liquors, you're likely to find an interesting ginger beer cocktail among our 15.

Advertisement