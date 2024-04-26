The Foghorn Is The 1930s Drink Reminiscent Of A Moscow Mule

When it comes to cocktails with easygoing likeability, it's hard to beat the Moscow Mule. The combination of vodka, ginger beer, and lime — all mixed in an icy cold copper mug — is about as approachable as alcoholic drinks get. If you're keen for a little more spirit flavor in a similar format, turn to the Foghorn.

The sling is made with gin, also mixed with ginger beer and lime juice, and classically served in a short rocks glass. Traditionally, the liquor base is old Tom gin, an old-school gin style made with a small amount of added sugar and barrel-aged for a short duration. Its palate is sweeter and softer but quintessential of Britsh gin, making it a beautiful pairing with ginger beer.

Other popular gin brands also meld well into the cocktail — classics like Hayman's London Dry reveal a bouquet of floral flavors. So grab your favorite gin bottle to craft a new take on this 1930s sling.