Kentucky Buck Vs Maid: What's The Difference Between The 2 Cocktails?

Modern bartenders are living in the golden age for cocktails. There are dozens if not hundreds of classic cocktails that bar patrons love to enjoy. Of course, that also means they need to have a world-class memory to keep up with them all, but the payoff is worth the price. Classic cocktails have stood the test of time and have survived on menus to this day because of their strengths, but modern classics don't have the great weight of time to rest their laurels on. The Kentucky buck and the Kentucky maid are two modern classic cocktails that are so ubiquitous at this point it's hard to believe that they are new inventions. But with such similar names, it's hard to tell them apart if you aren't already familiar.

Despite their appellations, neither of these drinks are from Kentucky. Calling a cocktail a "Kentucky something" has to do with the ingredients — in this case bourbon. It's the same for vodka drinks, which will often use the title "Moscow something" to give a hint to the drinker that what they're ordering uses vodka. Not all cocktails use this system of categorization. There are more poetically titled drinks like the blood and sand, the corpse reviver No. 2, or the last word. There's almost something dry about categorizing cocktails with not-so-secret code names belying their ingredients, but at the same time, it gives mixology an air of professionalism and reliability that feels on brand for the movement as a whole.