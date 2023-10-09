The Reason You Should Smack Mint Leaves Before Adding To Drinks

Mint is one of those herbs that can instantly liven up almost any drink. Whether it's hot or iced tea, lemonade, or just plain water, the subtly sweet, and chilling bite of mint serves as a flavorful addition. Cocktails, in particular, really benefit from mint. What would a mint julep or a mojito be without the freshness of mint? But where mint is a main ingredient in these two cocktails, there is something to be said for utilizing it as a simple garnish. Just remember to smack the leaves before you add them in.

Far from serving as a simple ornament, a mint garnish actually serves a flavorful purpose in a cocktail. It lifts the flavors of the other ingredients, without losing itself to them. Smacking mint is different from muddling in that you're not mashing the mind directly into the drink. Instead, you're letting the mint speak for itself without taking over the show.

When you smack the mint, you release the essential oils inside of the leaves. The oils are, after all, what gives the mint its flavor. Once added to the drink, the mint oils will infuse just enough for you to taste it. If you neglect to smack the leaves before adding them to the drink, all you're doing is adding visual appeal to the drink. Mint cannot provide its classic flavor if it isn't first agitated in some way. Fortunately, smacking the leaves is one of the easiest ways to do this.