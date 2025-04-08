Bobby Flay's Favorite NYC Meal Is A Certified Steakhouse Classic
It goes without saying that celebrity chefs are the best and most obvious sources for cooking tips. In their books and on their television shows, they teach many of us about ingredients and processes. But what about when you're not in your own kitchen and want to have a night out or explore the dining scene in a new city? These culinary VIPs are just as important to reference for restaurant and meal recommendations.
Case in point: Who could possibly know what makes a better meal out than world-famous chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and TV personality Bobby Flay? It's why we can't get enough of facts like where Flay goes for his favorite fries or the spot in Rome he says has the perfect Italian sandwich. So, we were excited to learn about the chef's all-time favorite New York City meal in an interview he did with Parade Magazine.
Apparently, Flay loves a good old-fashioned New York City steakhouse and the most quintessential items on the menu there. "Sometimes you just want that beautiful steak with creamed spinach and crusty potatoes and a great martini, and some shrimp cocktail — and a big, giant ice cream sundae," he told Parade, adding that this iconic NYC steakhouse meal is something he often craves. Flay is especially known for his mastery of meat, with entire shows dedicated to barbecue, so perhaps it's no surprise that steak stars in his dream meal instead of other NYC staples like pizza.
Where to get Flay's favorite kind of meal
Flay knows how to get exceptional flavor out of steak himself, so it's a compliment to any New York steakhouse he frequents that this meal is his go-to. In an exclusive Tasting Table interview with Flay, he revealed his favorite cut is skirt steak, and when showcasing his essential pantry staples, the chef discussed how much he loves a sundae with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and Amarena cherries, so we have some idea of his steakhouse meal specifics. So, where might Flay go for this feast?
For that, we look to some of the best NYC steakhouses, ranked. Peter Luger is one of Tasting Table's favorite steakhouses in the entire country and has been running in Brooklyn in some form since 1887, so it definitely brings real New York history to the table. Gage & Tollner is another Brooklyn establishment with over a century under its belt, and it happens to make a mean martini. In Manhattan, Daniel Boulud's La Tête d'Or brings in French touches, and Wolfgang's Steakhouse, with multiple locations, serves up that shrimp cocktail Flay likes. Then there's another historic institution, Keens, which is one of the oldest restaurants in the United States — opening in 1885, it beats Peter Luger by two years.
All of these options are classic and traditional, just the kind of sophisticated but welcoming spot that would serve Flay's favorites. Therefore, keep an eye out for the chef when you venture out to enjoy his suggestions.