Bobby Flay's Favorite NYC Meal Is A Certified Steakhouse Classic

It goes without saying that celebrity chefs are the best and most obvious sources for cooking tips. In their books and on their television shows, they teach many of us about ingredients and processes. But what about when you're not in your own kitchen and want to have a night out or explore the dining scene in a new city? These culinary VIPs are just as important to reference for restaurant and meal recommendations.

Case in point: Who could possibly know what makes a better meal out than world-famous chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and TV personality Bobby Flay? It's why we can't get enough of facts like where Flay goes for his favorite fries or the spot in Rome he says has the perfect Italian sandwich. So, we were excited to learn about the chef's all-time favorite New York City meal in an interview he did with Parade Magazine.

Apparently, Flay loves a good old-fashioned New York City steakhouse and the most quintessential items on the menu there. "Sometimes you just want that beautiful steak with creamed spinach and crusty potatoes and a great martini, and some shrimp cocktail — and a big, giant ice cream sundae," he told Parade, adding that this iconic NYC steakhouse meal is something he often craves. Flay is especially known for his mastery of meat, with entire shows dedicated to barbecue, so perhaps it's no surprise that steak stars in his dream meal instead of other NYC staples like pizza.