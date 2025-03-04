The Restaurant Bobby Flay Goes To For His Favorite Fries

Regardless of where you fall on the foodie spectrum, it feels like everyone has their go-to joint when it comes to indulging in a crispy serving of golden french fries. Sure, with the right tools, and a disregard for some inevitable oil splatter, you can whip up a homemade batch of french fries to rival the restaurants and fast food hot spots. Still, when the craving hits, and let's face it, it usually hits hard, no one wants to be slicing and dicing potatoes when a perfectly fried heaping basket is usually within reach i.e. a short drive away. Even celebrity chef, Bobby Flay, has his trusty "I don't want to make 'em myself" spot for fries.

When Bobby Flay, who owns multiple restaurants and even a burger joint (that serves fries), doesn't want to go through the inconvenience of making his own fries, he goes to his favorite fry place on earth: Balthazar. Balthazar is a long-standing New York City institution, known for serving traditional French fare, including escargots, duck cassoulet, and, yes, pommes frites (for $14), or as we know them, french fries. Flay isn't the only TV chef who has Balthazar on his favorites list; Geoffrey Zakarian says the East Coast brasserie is the only place he'd attend for brunch.