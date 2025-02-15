The Special Salt Bobby Flay Uses To Deepen The Flavor Of Steak
For all of the recipes in his vast arsenal, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a well-known connoisseur of steaks. The famed restauranteur frequents his favorite spot in New York City for steak and, like any experienced chef, has plenty of flavor go-to's when it comes to cooking steak at home. One of those favorite seasonings? Flaky smoked salt.
According to Misfits Market Blog, Flay uses kosher salt frequently on steaks but reserves flaky smoked sea salt to counterbalance sweetness or to add a little crunch to the steak. Among his many tried-and-true steak tips, Flay is big on seasoning — namely, not skimping on it. Flay says the salt adds flavor, but it also helps tenderize the meat. A well-salted steak can then give way to other seasonings for more depth of flavor and aromatics.
A container of these shredded coconut-esque flakes, like Falksalt's Sea Salt Flakes, goes for about $7 on Amazon and can be a game-changer for those, like Flay, who like to occasionally change things up with their steak. The flakes add crunch and depth of flavor, but the smoked variety can add a smoky flavor without the work of maintaining a grill or smoker.
Grill-style spices in the palm of your hand
Cooks of all abilities are likely familiar with kosher salt, table salt, and sea salt — but flaky smoked salt can be a secret weapon, just like it is for Bobby Flay. Imagine having all the flavors of a backyard barbeque right on your kitchen counter.
As its name implies, smoked salt is just that, sea salt that is cold-smoked over untreated wood. The process infuses the salt with all kinds of subtle and bold wood flavors, depending on what kinds of wood are used. So a sprinkle of that on steak can make it take on the flavors of cherry wood, apple wood, or mesquite without lifting a finger. Celebrity chefs like Alton Brown also favor using smoked salt because it can easily add a natural, smoky depth of flavor to any dish — including steak — unlike the artificial additives found in liquid smoke and flavored salts.
Because smoky flavors are so deeply embedded in the salt, renowned chefs and makers of smoked salt alike recommend using it as a garnish. Using smoked salt flakes at the outset can infuse smoky flavors to an overwhelming degree. But using it as a garnish on a cooked steak can be the ultimate finishing touch that adds perfect notes of smoky and umami flavor.