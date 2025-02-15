The Special Salt Bobby Flay Uses To Deepen The Flavor Of Steak

For all of the recipes in his vast arsenal, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a well-known connoisseur of steaks. The famed restauranteur frequents his favorite spot in New York City for steak and, like any experienced chef, has plenty of flavor go-to's when it comes to cooking steak at home. One of those favorite seasonings? Flaky smoked salt.

According to Misfits Market Blog, Flay uses kosher salt frequently on steaks but reserves flaky smoked sea salt to counterbalance sweetness or to add a little crunch to the steak. Among his many tried-and-true steak tips, Flay is big on seasoning — namely, not skimping on it. Flay says the salt adds flavor, but it also helps tenderize the meat. A well-salted steak can then give way to other seasonings for more depth of flavor and aromatics.

A container of these shredded coconut-esque flakes, like Falksalt's Sea Salt Flakes, goes for about $7 on Amazon and can be a game-changer for those, like Flay, who like to occasionally change things up with their steak. The flakes add crunch and depth of flavor, but the smoked variety can add a smoky flavor without the work of maintaining a grill or smoker.

