Here's Where Bobby Flay Goes For Steak In NYC
With an array of signature dishes and oodles of tips for cooking the perfect steak, you may be surprised to learn that celebrity chef Bobby Flay, like a lot of people, enjoys dining out every so often. The noted restauranteur has many favorite spots in the Big Apple, including Wolfgang's Steakhouse when he craves a flavorful cut of meat.
As a popular eatery in New York City, with locations in Times Square and Broadway among others (and many international locations), Wolfgang's Steakhouse is the namesake of Wolfgang Zwiener, who has more than 40 years of restaurant experience and hand selects every cut of meat for his restaurants.
What makes Wolfgang's Steakhouse so appealing to Flay? On an episode of "The Flay List" Season 1, in which Flay visited the restaurant with his daughter Sophie, he raved over the quality of the meat and the beautiful simplicity of his favorite meal.
The menu features tender filet mignon and flavorful ribeye steaks among its selections, but Flay opts for Wolfgang's signature porterhouse for two, served medium rare. The steak, which is dry-aged for at least a month to create tenderness and depth of flavor according to the episode, is thickly sliced and painted with meat juices and butter before being served.
An amazing experience through and through
For Bobby Flay, a trip to Wolfgang's is an all-encompassing experience. The relaxed atmosphere, even in New York, makes every customer feel welcome and its famous architecture adds to the vibe.
But, make no mistake, Flay is there for the food — food that's so good he doesn't even need a menu to order, which is impressive considering NYC is a city known for good steaks. In addition to the giant porterhouse for two, the rest of Flay's favorite order includes a shrimp cocktail, a tomato and onion salad, a chopped salad, and sides of German-style hashbrown potatoes and creamed spinach to go with the steak.
Not only does the steak taste great, but the whole meal is an experience. From steaks that are still sizzling on the plates they're served on to colorful apps that begin this culinary journey to sides that perfectly compliment the steak, it's little wonder that Flay calls this "one of my most favorite perfect meals."
"That's the thing about a classic steakhouse meal, it's very simple and perfectly prepared," Flay tells Sophie. "You hear the juices of the steak bubbling on the side of the plate; and then you have some creamed spinach and the potatoes, which all works really well together."