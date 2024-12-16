Here's Where Bobby Flay Goes For Steak In NYC

With an array of signature dishes and oodles of tips for cooking the perfect steak, you may be surprised to learn that celebrity chef Bobby Flay, like a lot of people, enjoys dining out every so often. The noted restauranteur has many favorite spots in the Big Apple, including Wolfgang's Steakhouse when he craves a flavorful cut of meat.

As a popular eatery in New York City, with locations in Times Square and Broadway among others (and many international locations), Wolfgang's Steakhouse is the namesake of Wolfgang Zwiener, who has more than 40 years of restaurant experience and hand selects every cut of meat for his restaurants.

What makes Wolfgang's Steakhouse so appealing to Flay? On an episode of "The Flay List" Season 1, in which Flay visited the restaurant with his daughter Sophie, he raved over the quality of the meat and the beautiful simplicity of his favorite meal.

The menu features tender filet mignon and flavorful ribeye steaks among its selections, but Flay opts for Wolfgang's signature porterhouse for two, served medium rare. The steak, which is dry-aged for at least a month to create tenderness and depth of flavor according to the episode, is thickly sliced and painted with meat juices and butter before being served.

