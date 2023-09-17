Bobby Flay's 14 Tips For Cooking The Perfect Steak

Bobby Flay has come a long way from his days of learning to cook with an Easy-Bake Oven when he was about eight or nine years old. Since then he has starred in a plethora of TV shows, including the wildly popular "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Boy Meets Grill." He's also won more Iron Chef competitions than should be legal, and has earned several coveted James Beard awards over the years, including for the Who's Who of Food and Beverage. All this is to show that Bobby Flay knows his stuff when it comes to food and cooking, but Flay's especially adept at making steaks, which is why it's a good idea to look to him before cooking up one of your own.

Flay's steak expertise is evident in several ways. For one, he had a restaurant in Atlantic City for several years that was literally called Bobby Flay Steak, which should be telling enough. But if you didn't get a chance to try any of the steaks on the menu there, you won't have a hard time finding a Bobby Flay steak recipe online. So let's take a look at what Bobby Flay does to make his steaks as perfect as possible, and see whether we can't follow in his footsteps in our own kitchens.