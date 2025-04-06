12 Affordable Alternatives For Veal That Are Still Tender

Even if you're a dedicated carnivore, you may not have much experience with veal. It's never really been as mainstream in North America as it is in Europe, so it's something a lot of people only encounter in restaurants.

There are a couple of reasons for that. Veal is meat from an immature calf, so that means the animals are small, and you don't get a whole lot of meat from one. Also, there was a pushback against veal at one time over how veal calves were treated (most experts agree that veal is okay to eat now, after changes in the industry). Taken together, this is why veal is expensive (USDA figures put most cuts in the range of $10 to $15 per pound) and relatively hard to find.

Why should you care? Well, some of Europe's greatest cuisines lean heavily on veal, which is why you often see it in restaurants. I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur myself, and I've worked with it professionally. But I've also spent decades as a home cook on a budget, so I've frequently adapted veal recipes to work with less-expensive meats. Here are some of the choices I've used, and can recommend.