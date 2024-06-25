The Chef-Approved Beef Cuts To Consider For Tender Osso Buco

There are myriad Italian dishes battling it out to be crowned as the country's best meal, and for us, osso buco is up at the top. The sumptuous meat is tenderized in wine, simmering away in a beautiful herby broth with vegetables. But you can't have proper osso buco without the right beef, so we spoke to an expert for his pick on the ideal cut.

Osso buco is a traditionally Milanese dish, coming out of the cosmopolitan city around the 19th century. Meaning "bone with a hole," it is all about cooking the meat long and slow, softening until it practically falls off said bone. The original recipe calls for veal shank, and Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and host of KCMO Talk Radio's "Live From Jasper's Kitchen," wouldn't have it any other way.

"If I'm doing authentic osso buco, I only use a veal shank. The cut is just perfect for this dish," says chef Mirabile Jr. Cut aside, the delicate flavor is ideal for osso buco. As the marrow gives way to the sauce, the savory broth imparts its own rich flavor into the milder meat. On top of sticking to the same type of meat, chef Mirable Jr. stays true to the original way of cutting the veal. "I specifically use the cross-cut veal shanks," he explains. "This cut is taken from the lower part of the leg and includes a section of the bone, which is filled with marrow."