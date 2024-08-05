Lemon Is A Key Ingredient For More Flavorful Veal Meatloaf

Fancier than a traditional meatloaf made with beef, a polpettone featuring the delicate flavor of veal is more of a refined dish. And lemon is the key hassle-free ingredient that can make it more flavorful by showcasing its temperate character.

Veal is milder than beef and has a softer texture, which is why its mellower flavor is paired with the zing of lemon juice. Lemon's tart taste lifts the existing qualities in the meat without masking its inherent subtlety. Think of tender veal escalopes, which are often served saltimbocca style wrapped in prosciutto with a lemon wedge to squeeze over them. Mature beef has a much coarser consistency. The yielding texture of veal, which has little marbling and is lower in cholesterol, makes it ideal for meatloaf because it almost turns into a paste when ground and combined with other ingredients like beaten egg, breadcrumbs, and seasonings.

Aside from adding a citrusy zing and brightness to a veal meatloaf, lemon also acts as a natural tenderizer because it contains citric acid, which denatures the proteins in the veal to create little pockets in its surface where juicy flavor can collect. All you need to do is substitute some of the liquid you'd normally add to your meatloaf mixture, such as chicken stock or milk, with lemon juice to lend your dish a tender texture and bright taste. The lemon will be absorbed by the breadcrumbs, creating something akin to a panade that will boost the juiciness of your meatloaf.