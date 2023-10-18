Stuff Meatloaf With Marinated Mozzarella For A Massive Flavor Upgrade

If you want to zhuzh up a classic meatloaf with minimal work, we've got a one-step move to elevate this iconic family favorite in seconds: Give your meatloaf the massive flavor upgrade it deserves by stuffing it with marinated mozzarella.

Now, if you're a culinary maverick who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, you may be familiar with stuffing meatloaf already. Anything from whole-boiled eggs, mushrooms, or even mashed potatoes can transform this comforting American dream of a dish, (first recorded in a 19th century recipe book) into something new and exciting. But there's something about pairing the savory flavors of the ground meat with the creaminess of mozzarella that's a match made in heaven.

This glorious move is an absolute winner because you'll be using store-bought mozzarella. This means you won't be spending extra time and energy on making fresh stuffing from scratch with the ingredients in your pantry. Secondly, marinated mozzarella has already been packed with tasty seasonings and herbs, such as basil, pesto, or chili flakes, which will instantly lend an extra layer of flavor to your meatloaf; it's a strategic shortcut to maximizing yumminess. Finally, as the mozzarella melts in the oven and melds together with the juices from the meat, it will result in a yielding, melting middle that's super-satisfying and filling.