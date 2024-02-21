Beef, Pork, And Veal Make The Holy Trinity Of Meats For Richer Pasta

If you want to learn how to make perfect pasta, you can't do much better than grabbing some beef and pork and whipping up some Bolognese. The Italian classic is the quintessential meat sauce, and unlike the tomato-forward jarred varieties many people in the U.S. know, its taste and texture all come from how its unique combination of beef, pork, and veal is cooked. There is the gradual layering of flavors with a vegetable soffritto, wine, and milk, and there is the slow cooking process that draws out fat and gradually emulsifies it into a rich, silky sauce. Bolognese can be made with different combinations of meat, but the traditional version relies on that mix of beef, pork, and veal because of the specific attributes each brings to the sauce.

Balancing beef, pork, and veal in pasta shows an attention to everything meat can bring to a dish — not just flavor but also extra fat and a specific texture. Veal (meat from a young cow) is an exceptionally moist and tender meat and, while it's mild in flavor, it helps keep the sauce pleasantly soft. Pork brings most of the fat in the combo but it also brings an extra sweetness to the meaty flavor that pairs well with tomato, which is why it's frequently the go-to meat in Italian pasta dishes. Beef brings the biggest flavor but it also adds a more coarse texture that gives the sauce some bite.