This Underrated Trader Joe's Section Is A Goldmine For Salad Toppings

From pantry staples to high-quality frozen meals, Trader Joe's has an incredible selection across the board. With the chain rotating its stock so frequently, it's easy to get caught up with seasonal snacks and meals, looking over the other goods the store has to offer. However, Trader Joe's nuts and dried fruit aisle is a treasure trove of unique salad toppings.

That's the place to head for inspiration if you're tired of dull salads that lack a good combination of textures. Known for unique flavors and products, Trader Joe's has plenty of potential salad toppings that aren't as common in other grocery stores. Trader Joe's nuts are particularly delicious, with flavors like salt and rosemary or olive and herbs, which would add crunch and flavor to your next salad. The savory, herbaceous picks work well to add interest to an everyday salad or with a green goddess salad (you can make the dressing using this recipe).

To punch up the dish, though, try Trader Joe's Thai lime and chili cashews. Made with tom yum seasoning, the zesty cashews add a tropical flair to any run-of-the-mill salad. Dried fruits, like chopped-up pieces of TJ's freeze dried fig slices or dried and pitted deglet noor dates can add a similar vibe to your salads. While those add a good dose of sweetness to greens, picks like the grocery store's sweetened green mangoes and passion fruit rounds will provide salads with a tart finish. Or if you want to spice things up, go for the store's chile-seasoned dried mango.