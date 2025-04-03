Here's What To Serve With Chicken Salad

With the weather warming up, it's a great time to start hosting gatherings. Getting a group together for a picnic or planning a home cookout allows you and your guests to share both delicious food and memorable moments. If you're going to serve a crisp and creamy chicken salad at your next event, there are a number of dishes that you can coordinate around this central entree. Bake your favorite homemade bread recipe to serve with your chicken salad as well as wholesome vegetable soups for more nutritious goodness, refreshing cocktails to beat the heat, savory sides, and decadent desserts to round out a thoughtful and cohesive menu.

Because chicken salad is so versatile and no two recipes are alike, it's worth noting the overall flavor profile you want to achieve and how best to choose complementary dishes. There are so many different bread recipes to create the perfect housing for your salad. The vibrant colors and bold flavors of vegetable soups are a delight anytime of year, with special attention paid to gazpacho for a cool contrast in the warmer months. Whipping up a batch of refreshments is also a great way to play with seasonal flavors and colors while leaving room for your favorite side dishes and indulgent desserts. Some of these recipes can build off of one another if your chicken salad ingredients happen to overlap, meaning a condensed shopping list and plates full of amazing food.